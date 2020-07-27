Poll: Kaylee Tuck holds slight edge in HD 55 GOP primary

Sebring attorney Kaylee Tuck holds the slight edge over citrus rancher Ned Hancock in a House District 55. That’s according to a new St. Pete Polls survey taken four weeks out from the Republican primary.

The poll, commissioned by Florida Politics, found if the vote were held today, more than 37% of voters would pick Tuck as the GOP nominee in the open seat. By comparison, around 35% favor Hancock.

But nearly 28% of voters remain on the fence. Moreover, of those who plan to participate in the election, the bulk, nearly 67% will wait to vote in person.

The poll was conducted on July 24 and includes responses from 422 likely Republican voters. Pollsters report a margin of error of 4.8%.

Curiously, the gender breakdown in candidate’s support falls opposite to their own identity. Tuck leads with men 43% to 32%. Meanwhile, 38% of female voters back Hancock and 31% pick Tuck.

Tuck leads in all age demographics except voters 70 and up. Among that group, more than 39% of voters prefer Hancock, while 34% would vote for Tuck. Meanwhile, Tuck leads agone 18- to 29-year-olds by 38% to 31%, among 30- to 49-year-olds by 47% to 29%, and among 50-69-year-olds by 40% to 30%.

The Republicans are running in a deep red district that term-limited Rep. Cary Pigman won in 2018 with almost 66% of the vote. The winner of the GOP nomination faces Democrat Linda Tripp in the general election, and goes into November as the heavy favorite.

Notably, while the poll shows Tuck with an advantage with voters, despite Hancock holding the most in donations.

Through July 17, Hancock had raised $229,922 for the race, and still had $61,251 in cash on hand. Tuck, meanwhile, had raised $119,662 on top of $10,000 in candidate loans, and closed the last period with $12,364.

Hancock in recent weeks has faced criticism for a history of donating to Democrats, including cutting a check to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for her narrow win in 2018.

Stpetepolls 2020 Hd55rep July24 x61ga by Jacob Ogles on Scribd