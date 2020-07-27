Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Poll: Kaylee Tuck holds slight edge in HD 55 GOP primary

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa General, USF pair up for major medical school center

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

LIBRE Initiative Action backs Ana Maria Rodriguez in SD 39 and Alex Rizo for HD 110

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.27.20

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida one of a dozen states with declining COVID-19 infections

Headlines Presidential

Another poll shows Joe Biden winning a majority of the Florida vote

Headlines

Poll: Kaylee Tuck holds slight edge in HD 55 GOP primary

But there’s a lot of undecideds, and most won’t vote by mail.

on

Sebring attorney Kaylee Tuck holds the slight edge over citrus rancher Ned Hancock in a House District 55. That’s according to a new St. Pete Polls survey taken four weeks out from the Republican primary.

The poll, commissioned by Florida Politics, found if the vote were held today, more than 37% of voters would pick Tuck as the GOP nominee in the open seat. By comparison, around 35% favor Hancock.

But nearly 28% of voters remain on the fence. Moreover, of those who plan to participate in the election, the bulk, nearly 67% will wait to vote in person.

The poll was conducted on July 24 and includes responses from 422 likely Republican voters. Pollsters report a margin of error of 4.8%.

Curiously, the gender breakdown in candidate’s support falls opposite to their own identity. Tuck leads with men 43% to 32%. Meanwhile, 38% of female voters back Hancock and 31% pick Tuck.

Tuck leads in all age demographics except voters 70 and up. Among that group, more than 39% of voters prefer Hancock, while 34% would vote for Tuck. Meanwhile, Tuck leads agone 18- to 29-year-olds by 38% to 31%, among 30- to 49-year-olds by 47% to 29%, and among 50-69-year-olds by 40% to 30%.

The Republicans are running in a deep red district that term-limited Rep. Cary Pigman won in 2018 with almost 66% of the vote. The winner of the GOP nomination faces Democrat Linda Tripp in the general election, and goes into November as the heavy favorite.

Notably, while the poll shows Tuck with an advantage with voters, despite Hancock holding the most in donations.

Through July 17, Hancock had raised $229,922 for the race, and still had $61,251 in cash on hand. Tuck, meanwhile, had raised $119,662 on top of $10,000 in candidate loans, and closed the last period with $12,364.

Hancock in recent weeks has faced criticism for a history of donating to Democrats, including cutting a check to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for her narrow win in 2018.

Stpetepolls 2020 Hd55rep July24 x61ga by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?