Florida doctors back Dotie Joseph as she expands cash lead in HD 108

The political arm of the Florida Medical Association (FMA PAC) is endorsing Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph in a three-way primary for House District 108.

Joseph is facing a pair of primary challengers in former Rep. Roy Hardemon and psychotherapist Georges Bossous Jr.

FMA PAC President Doug Murphy says his organization will back the incumbent.

“Over the last two years we have enjoyed our work with Rep. Joseph,” Murphy said. “She works tirelessly for her constituents and we look forward to building our relationship with her upon her re-election in the Florida House.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974 and offers endorsements to members of both parties.

“I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the Florida Medical Association,” Joseph added in a Monday statement.

“In these unprecedented times, these skilled and selfless men and women are manning the frontlines to literally keep us alive, and we are immeasurably grateful. I promise to do my best to ensure that their dedication is not in vain, and to provide real policy support for science-based decision making. We are all in this together.”

Joseph ousted Hardemon from the HD 108 seat in the 2018 Democratic primary. She then went on to take the HD 108 seat with an easy win over Libertarian Party candidate Riquet Caballero.

Now, Hardemon is looking to return the favor. The winner of the Aug. 18 primary will win the seat, as no Republican or third-party candidates qualified in the contest.

Joseph has easily been the top fundraiser in the contest. In the most recent reporting period, covering July 11-17, Joseph’s campaign added nearly $19,000 while her political committee, Victory Now, tacked on another $4,000.

Bossous has still not reported his fundraising totals for the period despite candidates and political committees facing a Friday, July 24 deadline for those reports. Hardemon, meanwhile, has missed his last two fundraising deadlines.

Overall, Bossous has added less than $9,000 while Hardemon has collected just $3,750. Joseph, meanwhile, has pulled in around $145,000 for her reelection bid and has more than $100,000 still on hand.