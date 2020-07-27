Connect with us

2020

Kat Cammack ‘will always choose life’ if elected in CD 3

2020 Headlines

Judges refuse to step aside in felon voting fight

2020 Headlines

Scott Caine says Bill Posey 'turned his back' on Donald Trump

2020 Headlines

Fishing captains, guides endorse Dane Eagle

2020 Legislative Campaigns

Will Everglades Trust-tied committee outspend Ray Rodrigues in SD 27?

2020 Headlines

Republican-backed poll shows Carlos Giménez making things competitive in CD 26

2020

Kat Cammack ‘will always choose life’ if elected in CD 3

Cammack explains why in a new campaign video.

on

Republican Kat Cammack, a candidate for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, released a video Monday explaining why she is anti-abortion.

In the video, titled “That’s Why,” Cammack says her mother was pregnant with her, she was encouraged to have an abortion.

“When my mom was pregnant with me the doctors told her because she had had a stroke with my sister that she wouldn’t be able to have children again,” Cammack says in the video. “So, when she found out she was pregnant the doctors advised her to abort me. My grandmother advised her — begged and pleaded — to have me aborted. My mom said no. So, when given the choice, my mom chose life and that’s why I’m pro-life.”

In a news release on the video, Cammack said she “will always choose life” if elected to Congress.

“I am incredibly blessed that my mother chose to defy the advice of not only her doctors, but of my own family, to bring me into the world. Countless other babies have not been as fortunate as I was, which is why I will always fight for the unborn in the same way my mother did for me,” she said.

“As science continues to advance in support of policies that protect life, we are winning on this issue. However, it is crucial that we have more young women advocating for the unborn in leadership positions across our country. I believe that as a young millennial woman myself, I will have an important role of speaking to new generations of Americans about pro-life policies in a way that connects with them. If elected, I will proudly take on that important responsibility both on Capitol Hill and right here at home in FL-03.”

Cammack’s video is the third released by her campaign in recent weeks. The first was a TV spot that’s airing in the North Central Florida district. The second is a longer video chronicling her upbringing and the experiences that led her to move to the district and work for current CD 3 U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, first as his campaign manager and later as his deputy chief of staff.

Cammack is one of 10 Republicans hoping to succeed Yoho, who made good on his 2012 promise to limit himself to four terms. She faces Ryan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJudson SappJames St. GeorgeDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells in the Aug. 18 primary election.

She is among the top fundraisers in the crowded primary. As of June 30, she had raised $461,000 and had had more than $330,000 left to spend. Only Sapp and St. George boast bigger campaign accounts, though each has relied on candidate loans to build their advantage.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

The video is below.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Travel quarantines: 17 states now have some restrictions on Florida visitors