Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Rodney Long, a Democrat running for House District 20

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.28.20

Headlines Re-Open Florida

2019 Attendance was flat at Disney parks, grew at Universal

America in Crisis Headlines

Mayors want U.S. agents blocked from Portland, other cities

2020 Headlines

Here’s how Donald Trump’s opposition to mail voting hurts the GOP

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Mike Giallombardo optimistic about HD 77 primary and coronavirus response

Headlines

Meet Rodney Long, a Democrat running for House District 20

“House District 20 needs a leader who is qualified and can hit the ground running.”

on

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Rodney Long, a Democratic candidate for House District 20.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

As a former Mayor-Commissioner, County Commissioner and President of FAC, I want to continue the legacy of great representation for the voters of District 20. 

Education background?

Attended Gainesville High School, Santa Fe College, Howard University, University of Florida and Adullam Bible College. 

What was your first job?

Self-employed yard boy.

Significant other? Kids?

Married to Carole Martin, 3 natural children, 2 adopted children, 8 grand-children and 1 great grand.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Yes. 

Who do you count on for advice?

Family.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Long & Associates Consultants, LLC. 

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

My wife Carole wanted to provide me encouragement.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Rep. Clovis Watson, Jr. 

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

People mistrust elected officials because they act like politicians, plenty of promises but never delivering. I plan to deliver on any promises I should make. 

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Criminal Justice Reform from point of contact with individuals through sentencing. 

– Affordable and Workforce Housing with full funding of the Sadowski Housing Trust Fund for local government and housing providers.

– Economic Opportunities in distressed communities and a livable wage. 

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Homelessness and Hunger.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Funding for school infrastructure and UF.   

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Lawton Chiles.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Remove language that prohibits ex-felons from holding public office. 

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Somewhat, they are only reminders. 

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

The Bible. 

Where do you get your political news?

Local and national TV and online newspapers.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Facebook.

Website.

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

The first election of this decade is important. House District 20 needs a leader who is qualified and can hit the ground running. I am that candidate. Vote For The Name You Know!. 

Hobbies?

Fishing and golf.

Favorite sport and sports team?

Track & Field / Lakers.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Travel quarantines: 17 states now have some restrictions on Florida visitors