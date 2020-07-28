Meet Rodney Long, a Democrat running for House District 20

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them. Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Rodney Long, a Democratic candidate for House District 20.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

As a former Mayor-Commissioner, County Commissioner and President of FAC, I want to continue the legacy of great representation for the voters of District 20.

Education background?

Attended Gainesville High School, Santa Fe College, Howard University, University of Florida and Adullam Bible College.

What was your first job?

Self-employed yard boy.

Significant other? Kids?

Married to Carole Martin, 3 natural children, 2 adopted children, 8 grand-children and 1 great grand.



Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Yes.

Who do you count on for advice?

Family.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Long & Associates Consultants, LLC.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

My wife Carole wanted to provide me encouragement.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Rep. Clovis Watson, Jr.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

People mistrust elected officials because they act like politicians, plenty of promises but never delivering. I plan to deliver on any promises I should make.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Criminal Justice Reform from point of contact with individuals through sentencing.

– Affordable and Workforce Housing with full funding of the Sadowski Housing Trust Fund for local government and housing providers.

– Economic Opportunities in distressed communities and a livable wage.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Homelessness and Hunger.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Funding for school infrastructure and UF.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Lawton Chiles.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Remove language that prohibits ex-felons from holding public office.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Somewhat, they are only reminders.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

The Bible.

Where do you get your political news?

Local and national TV and online newspapers.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Facebook.

Website.

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

The first election of this decade is important. House District 20 needs a leader who is qualified and can hit the ground running. I am that candidate. Vote For The Name You Know!.

Hobbies?

Fishing and golf.

Favorite sport and sports team?

Track & Field / Lakers.