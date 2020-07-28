Alex Penelas hopes to give voters “clear choice” in Miami-Dade mayoral race

Former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas is banking on his experience to win the day in his bid to recapture his old office, and he released a new advertisement Tuesday contrasting his record with his three chief competitors.

The new ad, named “Clear Choice”, presents Penelas as an antidote to what his campaign terms “three County Commissioners with failed records” in Xavier Suarez, Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban Bovo. The ad, which began airing Tuesday, is a 30-second spot and will air on local TV and radio stations in both English and Spanish.

Penelas, who served as Miami-Dade County Mayor from 1996 to 2004, contrasted his political record with Suarez, Levine Cava and Bovo, arguing the county needs “proven leadership.”

“Over the past decade, we have watched as these three County Commissioners, now running for Mayor, have repeatedly misspent our funds and led us down the wrong path as it relates to transportation, affordable housing, income inequality, and now the COVID-19 response,” Penelas said of the advertisement.

“We are at a crossroads in our community and it is imperative, now more than ever, that we bring proven leadership to County Hall. I believe I’m the candidate who has the necessary experience to lead us through these difficult times.”

The ad begins with a pastoral shot of the beachfront Miami skyline, and tells the viewer there is a “clear choice” in the race for Mayor. It then wipes to a shot of all three County Commissioners — Suarez on the left, Levine Cava in the middle and Bovo on the right — with “FAILED RECORDS” written across the middle of the screen.

The ad asserts housing costs are rising, traffic is gridlocked and COVID-19 is surging in Miami-Dade before switching to a video of Penelas in front of a golf course water hazard.

“I’m Alex Penelas,” he says, “And I’m running for Mayor because I’m tired of excuses.”

A clip shows Penelas helping in a hurricane relief effort, and graphics tout his record leading Miami-Dade’s recovery efforts after 9/11 and a variety of storms. Finally, Penelas says his campaign promises include ramping up coronavirus testing, putting people back to work and providing relief for small businesses.

“We can’t afford more of the same,” he says at the end of the ad. “It’s time for proven leadership.”

Penelas has led the seven-candidate field in both fundraising and expenditures, and he carries a clear advantage in cash on hand in both his campaign coffers and with his political action committee.

Three additional candidates — Monique Nicole Barley, Carlos Antonio de Armas and Lyudmila Dormond — who will be vying for the mayoral seat in addition to Penelas and the three County Commissioners.

The candidates will face each other in the Aug. 18 primary. Iaf no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.