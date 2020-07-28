Jennifer Webb grows cash lead, plans socially distance ‘pop-by’ rally

Rep. Jennifer Webb is hosting a “pop-by” campaign event to rally constituents while social distancing.

The Tuesday event is at 6:30 p.m. at 3777 26th Ave. North. Supporters can drive by and pick up campaign items, yard signs and contribution envelopes, or can watch the event via Facebook live.

The House District 69 incumbent Democrat continues to lead a successful campaign despite the pandemic for HD 69, which includes west St. Petersburg, southern Pinellas beaches, South Pasadena and Gulfport.

Webb raised $4,541 in the most recent fundraising period, which spans July 11-17.

Webb has raised $158,532 since last November.

Webb continues to out-raise her Republican opponent Linda Chaney, who she will face in the November general election. Chaney has yet to catch up to Webb’s campaign in fiscal resources. Chaney didn’t enter the race until April.

Chaney raised $300 in the most recent period, bringing her total monetary contributions to $13,465. Chaney has received significant in-kind contributions, worth about $12,873. In the most recent fundraising period, Chaney reported $8,390 from the Republican Party of Florida for polling.

This period, Webb spent $2,615 primarily on consulting and Chaney spent $2,084 on printing and mailing services.

In total, Webb has spent more than $31,000 on her campaign, while Chaney has spent just under $12,000. As the critical stretch approaches, Chaney is left with only about $1,500 cash on hand, while Webb enters the next period with about $127,000.