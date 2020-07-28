Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

State allocates $5.2M for Lake O study aimed at reducing algal blooms

Headlines Panhandle

Florida warns of 'doom' in Apalachicola water battle

Headlines Tech

Twitter gives Donald Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Headlines South Florida

Sybrina Fulton narrows funding gap in County Commission race

Headlines Jax

With RNC in the rearview, Jacksonville makes progress against virus

Headlines Orlando

20 COVID-19 deaths reported in Brevard County

Headlines

State allocates $5.2M for Lake O study aimed at reducing algal blooms

The money heads to the South Florida Water Management District and researchers at FAU.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will spend $5.2 million to study water quality in Lake Okeechobee, with the intent to cut down on harmful algal blooms.

That money will be shipped to the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) and Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute (HBOI).

“The two grant recipients will be using the funding to implement enhanced nutrient removal technologies, water quality monitoring and data sharing and work to improve the relationship between environmental conditions and nutrient dynamics in Lake Okeechobee,” a Tuesday release from the Governor’s office read.

“Lake Okeechobee continues to be at the center of many discussions surrounding water quality in Florida, and rightfully so,” DeSantis added in a statement.

“Lake Okeechobee has far reaching impacts on Florida’s natural resources. The allocation of more than $5 million in grant funding will ensure our state’s environmental leaders can continue enhancing our ability to monitor and protect water quality and marine life for years to come.”

The funding recommendation comes from the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Blue-Green Algae Task Force (BGATF).

“As the largest lake in the southeastern United States, Lake Okeechobee serves as a vital component of our ecosystem,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein.

“Our state’s ability to support marine life, strengthen aquatic habitats and bolster water quality are all reliant upon our ability to preserve the health of Lake Okeechobee and the recent allocation of grant funding will further support research efforts aimed towards preventing harmful algal blooms.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is charged with managing Lake Okeechobee water levels. Ahead of a rainy season, regulators attempt to keep the lake at a lower level to prevent flooding.

Keeping the water level low can lead to discharges from the lake, which can often contain toxic and foul-smelling blooms. The discharges end up spilling into other waterways and spreading.

The SFWMD will use $3 million to try to remove phosphorus from a nearby watershed. Phosphorus contributes to algal blooms in Lake Okeechobee.

“Innovative technologies coupled with the additional water quality improvements through expanding monitoring and science, expediting restoration projects, and meaningful reforms are doing more for Florida’s water resources than ever before,” said SFWMD Governing Board Chairman Chauncey Goss.

The remaining $2.2 million will go to FAU to help monitor blooms and study their various triggers.

“For more than five decades, scientists from FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute have worked collaboratively with marine science and technology partners as well as state and federal agencies to conduct multidisciplinary research to combat some of our most complex environmental problems such as harmful algal blooms,” said FAU President John Kelly.

“Our project, spearheaded by Dr. Jordon Beckler, will implement state-of-the-art monitoring technologies and platforms designed to produce positive environmental, societal and economic outcomes.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Travel quarantines: 17 states now have some restrictions on Florida visitors