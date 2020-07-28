Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Homestead Mayor Steven Losner endorses Rhonda Rebman Lopez in HD 120

Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors endorse Randy Fine for HD 53

Legislative Campaigns

Meet Rodney Long, a Democrat running for House District 20

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

EMILY's List endorses Tina Polsky in SD 29, Kelly Skidmore in HD 81

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jennifer Webb grows cash lead, plans socially distance 'pop-by' rally

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Mike Giallombardo optimistic about HD 77 primary and coronavirus response

Legislative Campaigns

Homestead Mayor Steven Losner endorses Rhonda Rebman Lopez in HD 120

Lopez is one of three Republicans competing for the seat.

on

Homestead Mayor Steven Losner is backing Rhonda Rebman Lopez in the three-way GOP primary for House District 120.

“Rhonda’s unrivaled tenacity is what our city will need in the coming years,” Losner said in a statement announcing his pick.

The district covers all of Monroe County as well as parts of southern Miami-Dade County, including Homestead. Lopez is competing for the Republican nod against Islamorada Councilman and former Mayor Jim Mooney and attorney Alexandria Suarez.

“While most of the district is within the Florida Keys, the person who next holds that position will be crucial to representing the interests of our community,” Losner added.

“In my view, though many of the individuals running are qualified, I feel as if Rhonda Rebman Lopez brings more to this elected position that impacts the community I serve. She is the only candidate with a clear understanding in our issues and has gotten to know the people of the mainland portion of the district.”

Much of the Republican establishment has lined up behind Mooney. Rep. Holly Raschein, who is vacating HD 120 due to term limits, endorsed Mooney as her preferred successor. Republican Sen. Anitere Flores, whose Senate District 39 covers much of the same territory as HD 120, is also backing Mooney.

Though Mooney has secured party support, Lopez has continued to rake in the cash. She topped the field in the latest reporting period, adding more than $3,700 from July 11-17. Mooney collected $3,500 while Suarez added $950.

While those margins were close, Lopez has easily topped the field in overall cash raised. She’s collected nearly $240,000 and has added another $35,000 in loans to her campaign. Lopez retains around $185,000 going forward.

Mooney has raised just over $106,000 and has $74,000 still on hand. Suarez has attracted more than $52,000 in outside cash and has around $42,000 remaining.

Clint Barras, the only Democrat in the contest, added nearly $2,000 in the latest reports and has raised just shy of $30,000 overall. He has around $24,000 in his campaign fund and will take on the winner of the Aug. 18 GOP primary.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Travel quarantines: 17 states now have some restrictions on Florida visitors