Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.29.20

Trust, don't verify: Jacksonville City Council backs JEA Plant Vogtle settlement

No new taxes: Jacksonville City Council spikes proposed millage increase

Infected prison inmates nearing 7,000

Rick Scott, Marco Rubio fear TikTok could tip November election

David Clark exits Gov. DeSantis administration

Clark is leaving to spend more time with family.

on

David Clark is resigning as the Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, effective Aug. 7.

Clark, who has been in the position for about a year, announced his resignation in a Tuesday letter to Chief of Staff Shane Strum.

“I am truly honored I was selected to serve on Governor DeSantis’ executive team. It has been an incredible and humbling experience being part of a team that led Florida during several challenges, including the most recent global pandemic and state of emergency related to COVID-19,” Clark wrote.

Though brief, Clark’s tenure in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration was productive.

Clark has been one of the most involved officials in furthering First Lady Casey DeSantis’ mental health initiatives, which in turn have been among the most widely praised actions through the first 18 months of the DeSantis administration.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with First Lady Casey DeSantis and support her passionate vision for making a lasting and positive difference on issues such as substance abuse, mental health, and the overall well-being of Florida’s youth,” Clark wrote. “Witnessing the First Lady’s sincere heart and passion for youth is what challenged me as a father of two young children to focus on being the best father I can be.”

Though Clark’s exit adds to the number of DeSantis administration employees who have resigned in recent weeks, his letter shows no indications of behind-the-scenes friction, political or otherwise.

“Ultimately, the desire for me to focus on my two sons and spend more time with them is what compelled me to make the difficult decision to resign. This was not an easy decision; however, it is the right one for my family,” he wrote.

“The Governor’s executive team is an amazing and dedicated group of complete professionals who are driven to excel and passionate about serving our state. I am honored to have served with them and humbled to call them friends.

“Again, thank you for this incredible opportunity to serve Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and the citizens of the State of Florida. One Team, One Fight,” he concluded.

David Clark Resignation Let… by Andrew Wilson on Scribd

