Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

This poll shows Donald Trump gaining on Joe Biden in Florida, other battlegrounds

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Gov. DeSantis to 'tweak' COVID-19 order to allow recovered patients to return to work faster

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 200 Floridians confirmed dead Wednesday, a new COVID-19 record

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Pediatricians urge caution, precaution in school reopenings

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida Chamber and other pro-business groups back Chip LaMarca in HD 93

2020 Headlines

Personhood Florida endorses Dane Eagle
President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Headlines

This poll shows Donald Trump gaining on Joe Biden in Florida, other battlegrounds

Biden is up 9% nationally, but his lead is shrinking in battleground states.

on

New polling shows that while Joe Biden still leads comfortably nationally, Donald Trump is gaining on the Democrat in Florida and other swing states.

The Change Research/CNBC “States of Play” poll, conducted from July 24 to 26, shows that while Biden has a nine point lead nationally, that advantage dwindles to 3% in battleground states overall, and in Florida particularly.

Though Biden has been over 50% in some polls, in both the battleground group and Florida, the CNBC online survey has him at just 48%, with the President taking 45% of those surveyed.

Biden also has a three point lead in North Carolina, according to the survey. Biden leads by two points in Pennsylvania and Arizona, four points in Michigan, and five in Arizona.

While Biden leads those states, there are some positive signs for Trump in the battlegrounds.

While his approval stands at 44% nationally, it is 47% in the swing states surveyed.

And in key areas surveyed, Trump is better regarded in the “states of play” than the nation at large.

Though just 45% of those polled in battleground states approve of the President’s virus response, Trump has at least 50% approval when it comes to other metrics, including the stock market, the economy, “helping your pocketbook,” and “ensuring economic relief goes to those who need it, not the wealthy.”

When compared to Biden on these issues, data shows that while Biden may have made the sale nationally, swing states are more of a coin flip.

Biden is up four points when it comes to “handling COVID-19” and “ensuring economic relief goes to those who need it the most, not the wealthy and well-connected.”

But those surveyed trust President Trump more to keep jobs in America (53% to 47%) and get people back to work (52% to 48%).

The survey across the entire battleground set has a 1.94% margin of error.

The poll surveyed 365 likely voters in Arizona, 685 likely voters in Florida, 413 likely voters in Michigan, 284 likely voters in North Carolina, 382 likely voters in Pennsylvania, and 392 likely voters in Wisconsin.

Responses were 36% Democratic, 34% Republican, and the remainder either third party or no party affiliation.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Frankie M.

    July 29, 2020 at 11:34 am

    This is why I don’t trust polls. They tell you whatever you want to believe.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits