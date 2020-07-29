This poll shows Donald Trump gaining on Joe Biden in Florida, other battlegrounds

New polling shows that while Joe Biden still leads comfortably nationally, Donald Trump is gaining on the Democrat in Florida and other swing states.

The Change Research/CNBC “States of Play” poll, conducted from July 24 to 26, shows that while Biden has a nine point lead nationally, that advantage dwindles to 3% in battleground states overall, and in Florida particularly.

Though Biden has been over 50% in some polls, in both the battleground group and Florida, the CNBC online survey has him at just 48%, with the President taking 45% of those surveyed.

Biden also has a three point lead in North Carolina, according to the survey. Biden leads by two points in Pennsylvania and Arizona, four points in Michigan, and five in Arizona.

While Biden leads those states, there are some positive signs for Trump in the battlegrounds.

While his approval stands at 44% nationally, it is 47% in the swing states surveyed.

And in key areas surveyed, Trump is better regarded in the “states of play” than the nation at large.

Though just 45% of those polled in battleground states approve of the President’s virus response, Trump has at least 50% approval when it comes to other metrics, including the stock market, the economy, “helping your pocketbook,” and “ensuring economic relief goes to those who need it, not the wealthy.”

When compared to Biden on these issues, data shows that while Biden may have made the sale nationally, swing states are more of a coin flip.

Biden is up four points when it comes to “handling COVID-19” and “ensuring economic relief goes to those who need it the most, not the wealthy and well-connected.”

But those surveyed trust President Trump more to keep jobs in America (53% to 47%) and get people back to work (52% to 48%).

The survey across the entire battleground set has a 1.94% margin of error.

The poll surveyed 365 likely voters in Arizona, 685 likely voters in Florida, 413 likely voters in Michigan, 284 likely voters in North Carolina, 382 likely voters in Pennsylvania, and 392 likely voters in Wisconsin.

Responses were 36% Democratic, 34% Republican, and the remainder either third party or no party affiliation.