Florida Chamber and other pro-business groups back Chip LaMarca in HD 93

The Florida Chamber of Commerce and two other pro-business organizations are backing Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca in his House District 93 reelection bid.

The Chamber announced its endorsement last week as the group threw its support behind 57 incumbents in the Florida House.

“The Florida Chamber has a long-standing reputation of endorsing incumbent candidates who continue to drive sound policy for Florida businesses that make Florida more competitive,” said chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“We trust these incumbent legislators to make Florida’s future a priority, focusing on job creation and further economic opportunity for everyone.”

Now, the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Florida East Coast Chapter are backing LaMarca as well.

“Rep. LaMarca has been a steadfast advocate for builders and contractors in our state,” said Peter Dyga, president and CEO of ABC Florida’s East Coast Chapter.

“He understands that reducing bureaucracy while ensuring employees and business owners operate safely is key to a solid economic foundation for our state. When builders are building, the state will do well. Rep. LaMarca knows the value of hard work and we are proud to support our friend in his reelection.”

LaMarca is facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Linda Thompson Gonzalez. So far, LaMarca has largely outraised his opponent. He’s raised nearly $170,000 and has around $135,000 still available. Thompson Gonzalez has brought in just $33,000 in outside money, but she’s poured in $70,000 of her own money in the form of self-loans. She has about $75,000 still on hand.

The two will face off in the November general election, as both are unopposed in their respective primaries.

“As we continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we work together to ensure that businesses can operate safely and bring their employees back to work,” LaMarca said Wednesday.

“I am committed to doing everything possible to help businesses and their employees get back up and running like they were just a few months ago. Together, we will work to rebuild our economy, get families back to work safely, and keep Florida moving in the right direction.”

HD 93 covers parts of Broward County including Lighthouse Point and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.