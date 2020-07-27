Chip LaMarca adds another $15K to up cash advantage in HD 93

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca added more than $15,000 for the second straight reporting period as he readies for a general election matchup against Democratic candidate Linda Thompson Gonzalez.

Both LaMarca and Gonzalez are unopposed in their respective primaries.

LaMarca added more than $15,300 in the most recent reporting period, covering fundraising from July 11-17. That tacks onto nearly $16,000 raised in the prior period.

The incumbent has now added nearly $170,000 in total. Without a primary opponent to worry about, LaMarca has largely held onto that lead. He has around $135,000 still in his war chest.

Gonzalez has brought in just $33,000 in outside money, but she’s poured in $70,000 of her own money in the form of self-loans. She’s spent just $28,500 total with about $75,000 still on hand.

LaMarca is the only Republican to represent a district fully within the normally left-leaning Broward County. He won the open seat in 2018 by seven points over his Democratic opponent Emma Collum.

Gonzalez is a former Assistant Inspector General at the U.S. State Department.

HD 93 covers parts of Broward County including Lighthouse Point and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 24 deadline to report all financial activity through July 17.