Chip LaMarca adds another $15K to up cash advantage in HD 93

Florida Chamber releases second wave of House endorsements

Florida doctors back Dotie Joseph as she expands cash lead in HD 108

Will Everglades Trust-tied committee outspend Ray Rodrigues in SD 27?

Ron DeSantis endorses Alex Andrade in heated HD 2 primary

Meet Kathy Lewis, a Democrat running for Senate District 20

LaMarca has around $135,000 still in his war chest.

on

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca added more than $15,000 for the second straight reporting period as he readies for a general election matchup against Democratic candidate Linda Thompson Gonzalez.

Both LaMarca and Gonzalez are unopposed in their respective primaries.

LaMarca added more than $15,300 in the most recent reporting period, covering fundraising from July 11-17. That tacks onto nearly $16,000 raised in the prior period.

The incumbent has now added nearly $170,000 in total. Without a primary opponent to worry about, LaMarca has largely held onto that lead. He has around $135,000 still in his war chest.

Gonzalez has brought in just $33,000 in outside money, but she’s poured in $70,000 of her own money in the form of self-loans. She’s spent just $28,500 total with about $75,000 still on hand.

LaMarca is the only Republican to represent a district fully within the normally left-leaning Broward County. He won the open seat in 2018 by seven points over his Democratic opponent Emma Collum.

Gonzalez is a former Assistant Inspector General at the U.S. State Department.

HD 93 covers parts of Broward County including Lighthouse Point and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 24 deadline to report all financial activity through July 17.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

