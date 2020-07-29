Personhood Florida endorses Dane Eagle

Personhood Florida endorsed Dane Eagle for Congress, making him the first U.S. House candidate the group backed this cycle.

The Personhood FL ProLife PAC, the organization’s political arm, has endorsed 65 Florida candidates so far. The vast majority of those nods have gone to state and local candidates, and the group has often endorsed multiple candidates in a race.

But Eagle was the only one of nine Republicans running in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

“It’s no longer sufficient to merely be against abortion in certain circumstances,” said PAC Chair Bryan Longworth.

“Being pro-life in the 21st Century demands that we defend innocent human life in and out the womb from beginning to end. I encourage pro-life Florida voters to support these candidates with their votes, their time and their donations.”

Eagle, now House Republican Leader in the state Legislature, said the region needs a champion for the unborn in Washington.

He said Personhood Florida endorsed held personal weight for him since the recent birth of his first child.

“In my time in the Florida House I always fought vigorously to protect innocent lives,” Eagle said. “However, holding my newborn son in my arms for the very first time put an additional perspective on the issue and inspires me more than ever to end abortions once and for all.”

During his time in the Florida House, Eagle filed legislation to ban late-term abortions and to protect those born alive during abortion procedures.

While he led the Republican majority this year, the House passed a parental consent requirement for minors to obtain abortions. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in June.

The support from the statewide anti-abortion group came around the same time another anti-abortion organization, Florida Family Action, backed one of Eagle’s opponents, Byron Donalds. The district remains one of the most conservative in Florida.