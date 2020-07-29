Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Personhood Florida endorses Dane Eagle

2020 Headlines

Audrey Moran backs Donna Deegan for Congress

2020 Headlines

Ross Spano friend who loaned $110K received PPP funding

2020 Headlines

Club For Growth spends big boosting Byron Donalds, bashing Casey Askar

2020

Environmental PAC backs Charlie Crist in CD 13 reelection

2020 Headlines

George Buck only wants natural born citizens to serve in Congress

2020

Personhood Florida endorses Dane Eagle

He’s the only Congressional candidate in Florida to win the support this year.

on

Personhood Florida endorsed Dane Eagle for Congress, making him the first U.S. House candidate the group backed this cycle.

The Personhood FL ProLife PAC, the organization’s political arm, has endorsed 65 Florida candidates so far. The vast majority of those nods have gone to state and local candidates, and the group has often endorsed multiple candidates in a race.

But Eagle was the only one of nine Republicans running in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

“It’s no longer sufficient to merely be against abortion in certain circumstances,” said PAC Chair Bryan Longworth.

“Being pro-life in the 21st Century demands that we defend innocent human life in and out the womb from beginning to end. I encourage pro-life Florida voters to support these candidates with their votes, their time and their donations.”

Eagle, now House Republican Leader in the state Legislature, said the region needs a champion for the unborn in Washington.

He said Personhood Florida endorsed held personal weight for him since the recent birth of his first child.

“In my time in the Florida House I always fought vigorously to protect innocent lives,” Eagle said. “However, holding my newborn son in my arms for the very first time put an additional perspective on the issue and inspires me more than ever to end abortions once and for all.”

During his time in the Florida House, Eagle filed legislation to ban late-term abortions and to protect those born alive during abortion procedures.

While he led the Republican majority this year, the House passed a parental consent requirement for minors to obtain abortions. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in June.

The support from the statewide anti-abortion group came around the same time another anti-abortion organization, Florida Family Action, backed one of Eagle’s opponents, Byron Donalds. The district remains one of the most conservative in Florida.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits