Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

U.S. is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge

Corona Economics Headlines

Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state eviction moratorium

Corona Economics Headlines

600K Floridians struggle to pay electric bills

Corona Economics Headlines

Republican jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Corona Economics Headlines

DCF rolls back food stamp work search requirements

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida COVID-19 jobless claims grow by 160K
a For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach, Fla. Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about the likelihood of any sustained recovery the rest of the year. Image via AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Corona Economics

U.S. is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge

Resurgent virus dims economic outlook for rest of year.

on

Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about any sustained recovery the rest of the year.

A huge plunge in consumer spending as people stayed home and avoided shopping, traveling or gathering in crowds as the virus raged is estimated to have sent the economy sinking at a roughly 32% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be more than triple the previous worst quarterly economic fall, a 10% drop set in 1958. Depressed activity in such areas as business investment, home construction and government spending also likely contributed to the worst quarterly contraction on records dating to 1947.

On Thursday, the government will issue its first of three estimates of economic activity, as measured by the gross domestic product, for the April-June quarter.

Recent reports sketch a cautionary picture of the economy, with weekly applications for unemployment benefits still topping 1 million and consumer confidence falling sharply, with big declines in Michigan, Florida, Texas and California, all of which suffered a resurgence in confirmed virus cases.

Yet in a more hopeful sign, sales of new and previously owned homes have been rising after sharp declines in the spring, thanks to ultra-low mortgage rates. And it was reported Wednesday that the number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes jumped 16.6% in June after a record 44% gain in May.

Economists regard increased government aid as essentially a stop-gap action to keep the recession from deepening further. The most critical need, they agree, is to control the virus, most likely through a vaccine that most likely won’t be widely available until next year.

“If you tell me what will happen to the virus, I will tell you what will happen to the economy,” said Sung Won Sohn, a business and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “At the moment we are seeing rollbacks and a slowing in activity” because of the upsurge in virus cases.

Sohn noted that the economy needed six and a half  years to regain the ground it had lost in the 2007-2009 Great Recession. This time, he said, the recovery will likely take even longer.

The government support has been intended in large part to sustain households and businesses — from struggling jobless workers to people facing eviction from apartments to shop owners at risk of bankruptcy. Yet even though the government has spent the colossal sum of roughly $3 trillion with more to come, and the Federal Reserve has cut borrowing rates to record lows, the benefits may ease only some of the damage.

Consider Sara Farish, who had to close her inn on Orcas Island, north of Seattle, between March and June. With the inn limited to 50% capacity by local orders, revenue remains well off the Outlook Inn’s normal levels. Thirty-five weddings that had been booked for this summer have been canceled.

Farish worries about what will happen if the inn is forced to close again if there’s a resurgence of the virus in Washington state. It’s not just a short-term problem; the inn needs to be highly profitable in the summer to cover its expenses during the slower months.

She received a Paycheck Protection Program loan and a Small Business Administration disaster loan. But her bank, apparently worried about the risk of loans going bad, canceled her line of credit.

“We’re trying to do everything we can, day by day, to keep the health of our business,” Farish said.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits