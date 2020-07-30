Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Isaias forms over Caribbean Sea, shifts east of Florida Panhandle

APolitical Headlines

With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again?

APolitical Headlines

Here’s 10 things to know about the NBA season restart

APolitical Headlines

Florida Prosperity Initiative: Fighting childhood poverty is good business

APolitical Headlines

Florida remains solidly in the cone of uncertainty for developing tropical storm

APolitical Coronavirus Headlines

MLB temporarily suspends Miami Marlins season through the weekend

APolitical

Tropical Storm Isaias forms over Caribbean Sea, shifts east of Florida Panhandle

Isaias is the ninth named storm of 2020.

on

Tropical Storm Isaias formed over the Caribbean Sea late Wednesday and shifted slightly east to the relief of the Florida Panhandle, according to a National Hurricane Center update.

The storm is currently 125 miles west of Ponce, Puerto Rico and is traveling in a northwest direction at roughly 20 m.p.h.

Forecasters said Isaias is producing maximum sustained winds of over 60 m.p.h. with tropical-storm-force-winds extending outward up to 415 miles from the storm’s center.

“Isaias is causing life-threatening flash flooding and high winds over Puerto Rico,” the NHC advised in a bulletin.

The tropical storm is expected to impact the Dominican Republic Thursday afternoon and make landfall in Florida over the weekend.

Throughout Wednesday, Isaias made a gradual shift east and now poses a threat to southeastern coastal states including Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia.

“It is too soon to determine the location or magnitude of those impacts,” the NHC said. “Interests there should monitor the progress of this system and updates to the forecast over the next couple of days.”

5 day projection of Tropical Storm Isaias by the National Hurricane Center.

Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Floridians Wednesday to ready their supplies and polish their plans ahead of the storm’s potential landfall.

“We still aren’t at the point where we really could, I think, credibly anticipate a trajectory,” DeSantis said while speaking in Clearwater. “But I do think it is possible that there are impacts in the state of Florida. And we see those impacts as anywhere from kind of severe storms all the way up to a potential hurricane.”

In response, the Division of Emergency Management announced state-supported testing sites for COVID-19 will temporarily close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The sites, which are in 23 counties, offer both walk-up and drive-through testing.

“Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe,” the division said. “All sites have freestanding structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds and could cause damage to people and property if not secured.”

The testing sites will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, the division said. COVID-19 testing, however, will remain available through county health departments.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits