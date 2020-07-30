Meet Ryan Morales, a Democrat running for House District 32

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Today’s feature: Ryan Morales, a Democratic candidate for House District 32.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

I don’t like what I see happening and want to put an end to the corruption running rampant in our government.

Education background?

Graduated from Institute of Audio Research in NYC 97’. I also attended the University of William Paterson in Wayne, New Jersey from 95’ – 97’.

What was your first job?

I was a paperboy for the Jersey Journal in North Bergen, New Jersey.

Significant other? Kids?

My one and only wife, Tammy. We have two girls, Leilani, 7, and Anika, 5.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I spoke with Bob Doyel and his team before deciding to run. They all thought I would be a great candidate and gave me the thumbs up.

Who do you count on for advice?

Sean Shaw has been great but Laura Hernandez and her team have been awesome.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Campaign Manager is Keith Christopher.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

The first person I actually got a donation from would be my friend Chris Donahue. Once I told him who I was running against and what he has done against the LGBT community, he was quick to say he would help.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Congresswoman Val Demings, Rep. Anna Eskamani, Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith, and Sen. Victor Torres are my top four.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

I am fighting for accountability in our government and I want to make things as transparent as possible so people understand what is going on so we can fight the corruption together.

What are the 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Attracting better paying jobs into our communities without having to give the place away. Jobs that pay a liveable wage is important for that family to work balance in people’s lives.

– Rebuild our education program to help our students obtain jobs that we will be required. STEAM programs, tech programs, learn to code. Let’s bring our education into the future and let’s be a leader in k-12 education – invest in our children properly.

– Legalize cannabis properly : Legalize it, regulate it and tax it. Fix the current program convert it from a vertical business model to a horizontal model to allow more players into the market so everyone has a fair chance at a business in this market. There is plenty to go around. Expand the current medical program, allow it in hospitals for immediate emergency use and allow for temporary licenses for cardholders from other states while visiting our state.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Credit discrimination. This pandemic makes things worse for many who’s bills are backed up, their credit scores will tank and create a whirlwind of issues for them in the future which include not being able to get a job or even worse not being able to obtain housing.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

More funding to protect our people with things like sidewalks and additional police services. we also need to help with the balance of development and environmental protections to grow a happy community here.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Legalization of adult-use cannabis would be one and the other would be to correct any loopholes created in the past by corrupt politicians that gave interest groups the right to destroy and pillage our state resources without penalty. We need to hold them accountable.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

For me, it would be Gov. Reubin Askew who led on tax reform, civil rights, and financial transparency for public officials, maintaining an outstanding reputation for personal integrity.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Yes, yard signs are important to get the most branding visibility for the campaign as possible.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Recap of the day’s news and my schedule for the day.

Where do you get your political news?

TYT, Politico, Florida Politics, and CNN.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

– Twitter.

– Facebook.

– Instagram.

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

Never give up hope, no matter how dark things seem. You just need to believe that things will get better and they will as long we fight. #TeamRyan #StarWars #Hope #Believe #Fight #RyanForFlorida

Hobbies?

I’m known as a DJ. I also am a big fan of studying psychology and NLP. I love reading about history and learning about what the future holds.

Favorite sport and sports team?

Football. I’ve been a lifelong Dolphins fan #PhinsUp. I’m also a local coach for the South Lake Eagles pop warner football team.