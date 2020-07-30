Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Democrats' new Spanish ad in Miami warns against school reopening

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Danny Burgess grows GOP support in almost purple SD 20

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Ryan Morales, a Democrat running for House District 32

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Heather FItzenhagen internal poll shows her down ONLY 22% behind Ray Rodrigues

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Isaias forms over Caribbean Sea, shifts east of Florida Panhandle
Screen shot from DNC ad about Donald Trump.

Headlines

Democrats’ new Spanish ad in Miami warns against school reopening

‘This is not a test’

on

The Democratic National Committee’s effort to hoist Joe Biden to victory is launching a new Spanish-language television ad in Miami Thursday questioning the wisdom of reopening schools under President Donald Trump‘s direction.

“This is not a test” the 60-second commercial, “Esto no es una prueba,” warns.

The commercial then runs through a series of Trump statements and news reports about the coronavirus crisis resurgent and out of control, accusing Trump of being “unprepared, and making it up.” It then moves on to Trump’s various demands that schools reopen this fall, “because he thinks it will save his reelection … threatening their funding, ignoring the science, risking teachers’ and parents’ lives.”

“Do you trust him to do what’s best for our children? Because this is not a test. Trump is failing,” the narrator concludes in Spanish.

The ad ends with audio of Trump’s proud statements two weeks ago after he took a cognitive-disorder test and declared, “I aced the test.”

The commercial makes no reference to state or local school decisions, as Trump allies Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran have put out somewhat conflicting statements on what’s expected, or of Miami-Dade schools’ new decision, in the ad’s market, to open online education only August 31 and not resume in-person instruction before Oct. 5.

The ad starts running Thursday as part of a six-figure buy on Miami-area TV, radio, and social media, targeted to reach Latino parents with school age children and teachers.

“Donald Trump has put Florida families in an impossible position. Parents shouldn’t have to stay up at night worried that the President of the United States is compromising their kids’ safety. Children shouldn’t be exposed to a deadly virus, or risk passing the virus to their parents, grandparents, and loved ones. Trump will do anything to help his reelection chances. He can’t be trusted to make this life-or-death decision for our children. It’s time for a leader who will protect Florida kids, and give families and teachers the support they deserve. It’s time for Joe Biden,” DNC Chair Tom Perez stated in a news release about the commercial.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits