Delay the election? Gov. DeSantis ‘didn’t see the tweet’ from President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that it might be necessary to “delay the election” because of mail voting fraud, but his main man in Florida was unaware.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, taking questions from reporters Thursday after a media roundtable, said he did not see the President’s tweet as he was otherwise occupied.

“I didn’t see the tweet because I was out there watching the launch,” the Governor said, referring to a mission to Mars that launched Thursday morning from the Sunshine State.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump tweeted Thursday.

“He asked for the election to be delayed?,” DeSantis asked the reporter, before saying that whatever issues might exist elsewhere, Florida should be OK.

“We’re going to police that but I think Florida will be in a good spot to go,” DeSantis said.

The Governor noted, meanwhile, some “confusion” in Florida on vote by mail, and to that end he clarified his belief in necessary safeguards in Florida’s system to avoid having “ballots flying out there, willy nilly.”

“There’s some people that say you should just mass mail ballots to every address, regardless of whether they request it or anything. And I do think that creates some problems in terms of potential for fraud.”

“That’s not what we do in Florida,” DeSantis added, saying that “you can request a vote by mail ballot.”

“There’s verification,” the Governor added. “I think that’s a process that’s worked.”

With a legal challenge to the state’s VBM process addressed in a settlement early this month requiring elections supervisors to promote mail voting, the process is pretty much what it will be this cycle regardless of the President’s protests.

The Governor was not the only Florida official to address the Trump tweet in the hours after it was made.

Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried belittled the President on Twitter Thursday.

Unlike your Presidency, vote-by-mail is accurate and consistent. https://t.co/UwpHZZCgZE — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) July 30, 2020