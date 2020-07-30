Esteban Bovo adds faith leader endorsements in race for mayoral seat

Dozens of faith leaders are backing County Commissioner Esteban Bovo for Miami-Dade County Mayor, he announced Thursday.

Bovo, a former Representative from House District 110, has served on the Miami-Dade County Commission since 2011. He’s one of seven candidates vying to replace Carlos Gimenez as Miami-Dade’s Mayor.

Thirty-four Hispanic faith leaders — including Apostle Guillermo Maldonado of El Rey Jesus and Pastor Angel Lopez of the Westland Baptist Church — signed on to endorse Bovo’s candidacy.

“I’m very grateful for the trust of these leaders from the faith community,” Bovo said. “Our community is greatly enriched by their leadership and guidance. I’ll continue taking our message of accountability and transparency to all the residents throughout Miami-Dade,”

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez endorsed Bovo earlier this month. Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez, Sweetwater Commissioner David Borrero and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier Souto endorsed him prior to that.

Bovo, who represents the 13th District on the Miami-Dade County Commission, has raised more than $400,000 this campaign and has most of that total remaining.

Bovo’s competitors for the mayoral seat include former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas and fellow County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Xavier Suarez. The final three candidates — Monique Nicole Barley, Carlos Antonio de Armas and Lyudmila Dormond — do not currently hold office.

The voters will get an opportunity to have their say on Aug. 18, and if no candidate receives a majority of the vote the election will be decided in a runoff November 3.

Here is a list of the pastors who signed on to endorse Bovo on Thursday:

— Apostle Guillermo Maldonado

— Pastor Angel Lopez

— Pastor Ruben Gimenez

— Pastor Pedro Pablo Perez

— Pastor Eddie Castillo

— Pastor Felix Valdivia

— Pastor Marcia Castillo

— Pastor Noel Lozano

— Pastor Ruben Lopez

— Bishop Aner Morejon

— Rev. Aida Melendez Diego

— Pastor Gabriel Kost

— Pastor Jose F. Rodriguez

— Pastor Oscar Paz

— Pastor Luis Miranda

— Pastor Nat Vicens

— Pastor Luis Lopez

— Pastor Ana Perez

— Pastor Ana Lopez

— Pastor Eduardo Perez

— Pastor Vladimir Cabrera

— Pastor Oscar Mina

— Pastor Yoel Sotolongo

— Apostle Carlos Valenzuela

— Pastor Cecilia Moran

— Pastor Jose Pereda

— Pastor Gabriel Kost

— Pastor Enrique Ruiz

— Pastor Anita Lindelie

— Pastor Rodrigo Zuniga

— Pastor Pablo Lago

— Pastor Frank Quinonez

— Pastor Rob Myers

— Pastor Rodolfo Lorenzo