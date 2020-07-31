Florida doctors back Robin Bartleman in HD 104

Connect with us

Bartleman, a Democrat, is one of three candidates in the race.

on

The political arm of the Florida Medical Association (FMA PAC) will support Democratic candidate Robin Bartleman in the race for the open House District 104 seat.

Bartleman currently holds the at-large Seat 9 on the Broward County School Board. She’s running to replace term-limited Democratic Rep. Richard Stark, who is mounting a bid for Weston Mayor.

“As a former Weston City Commissioner and Broward County School Board Member, Robin Bartleman will hit the ground running in Tallahassee on important issues impacting her community and our state,” said FMA PAC President Dr. Doug Murphy.

Bartleman is competing against Morey Wright for the Democratic nomination. Republican George Navarini has qualified for the contest as well.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Florida Medical Association,” Bartleman added Friday.

“I am so appreciative of all medical workers during this unprecedented time. I’m grateful to receive their support and look forward to working with them and for them.”

South Florida has continued to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. The region recorded another record 138 deaths in Friday’s report as the death toll has surged there in recent days.

Bartleman has consistently been the top fundraiser in the HD 104 contest. She added another $2,700 in the latest report, covering July 18-24. Overall, she’s brought in nearly $88,000 in outside money and has added a $2,000 self-loan as well. She retains around $59,000 going forward.

Wright added just $20.20 in the most recent fundraising report and has brought in just over $10,000 total. He’s burned through nearly all of that, showing less than $200 left on hand.

The winner of the Aug. 18 Democratic primary between Bartleman and Wright will be the favorite come November in the left-leaning district. Navarini has raised around $3,000 since joining the race in late April and has most of that still on hand.

HD 104 covers parts of Broward County including Weston and Southwest Ranches.

