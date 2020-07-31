Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Randolph Bracy creating 'Voice Your Vote' effort

Federal Headlines

Not a handout or a bailout: Mayors plead with senators for COVID-19 funds

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Anyone can catch this': COVID-19 strikes Volusia Sheriff

Headlines

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues state of emergency, says state is 'fully prepared' for Hurricane Isaias

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Inspirational noodlings help Ron DeSantis strike unifying tone in latest video

Headlines Re-Open Florida

DBPR begins reopening talks with bars, breweries
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits