Florida police union lines up with Dane Eagle in CD 19

“We know he has our back.”

on

Florida’s largest police union lined up behind Cape Coral Republican Dane Eagle in his run for Congress.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association endorsed the state lawmaker, a candidate in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

“We are proud to endorse Dane Eagle for the United States House of Representatives District 19,” reads a letter from the PBA. “He has demonstrated a strong commitment to the men and women of law enforcement and corrections. We know he has our back.”

That comes on top of several law enforcement endorsements from Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, retired Sheriff Mike Scott and State Attorney Amira Fox.

“It is an honor to know I have the endorsement of the men and women of law enforcement,” Eagle said.

“They can also rest assured they have my full and unwavering support as well. As socialist thugs riot against our police officers, and anarchists call for the defunding of law enforcement agencies across the country, I stand strong in my resolve to ensure our first responders have every resource they need to do their jobs safely and effectively and keep our communities safe.”

The support comes as police relations hold a high-profile role in the national dialogue. President Donald Trump has stressed a “law and order” agenda following political unrest in several major cities, including Miami and Tampa.

As many Black Lives Matter protestors call to “Defund The Police,” Eagle has stressed his support for law enforcement at forums and in advertisements, including his first TV ad where he alludes to ”riots in our streets.”

Eagle stressed when announcing the PBA endorsement that funding public safety will remain a priority for him in Congress.

“Providing security is one of the essential roles of government,” Eagle said.

“The men and women of law enforcement risk their lives every single day to keep our neighborhoods safe and deserve respect and gratitude for the jobs they do. I am proud to be the law and order candidate in this race.”

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

