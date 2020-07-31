Tina Polsky dominates Irv Slosberg in new SD 29 fundraising reports

Democratic candidate Tina Polsky added more than $90,000 in her most recent fundraising report, easily topping her Democratic opponent in Senate District 29, former Rep. Irv Slosberg.

Polsky raised that money in just a week, from July 18-24. Slosberg raised just over $9,000 — around one-tenth of Polsky’s total — during the same span.

The margin is notable given Slosberg’s penchant for self-funding since he entered the race in late May. Slosberg has been slow to raise outside money but has poured in more than $780,000 of his own funds in his bid for the SD 29 seat.

He’s spent much of that cash already and had mostly maintained a cash-on-hand lead since entering the race. That lead is no more, as Polsky is now sitting on more than $96,000 between her campaign account and her political committee, Americans for Progress. Slosberg has around $39,000 still available.

Slosberg’s campaign spent another $165,000 during the most recent reporting period. He shipped another $122,000 to Randi Gold PR & Strategic Media for a media buy. That adds onto previous money Slosberg has shipped to that firm. Those expenditures have now totaled more than $292,000.

Another $9,800 went to Kelsey white, also for media production. The Slosberg team spent more than $14,000 with Judith Stern Consulting as well.

Polsky spent around $33,000 from July 18-24. Vancore Jones received $15,000 for a digital advertising campaign. Most of the other money went toward mailers.

Previous mailers have been the source of tension between the two candidates. Those materials have sought to attack Slosberg’s voting record during his House tenure. The two traded barbs over the accuracy of those mailers in a primary debate earlier this week.

The two will compete in the Aug. 18 primary to decide who wins the Democratic nomination.

The winner will be favored in the left-leaning district come November. First-time candidate Brian Andrew Norton has also filed as a Republican and is unopposed for the GOP nomination.

Norton’s latest fundraising reports show he added $2,000 from July 18-24. He has around $15,000 in cash on hand going forward.

SD 29 spans parts of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington. The district also dips into Broward County.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 31 deadline to report all financial activities through July 24.