Connect with us

Headlines

Hurricane Isaias downgraded to tropical storm, expected to regain strength

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Homeowner falsely accuses candidate Mark Oliver of stealing mail while delivering campaign literature

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville braces for Hurricane Isaias impacts

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 hits state prison chief, top aide

APolitical Headlines

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas, virus-hit Florida braces

Coronavirus Headlines

Early in pandemic, frantic doctors traded tips across oceans
Palm Trees in the wind before a storm.

Headlines

Hurricane Isaias downgraded to tropical storm, expected to regain strength

The storm is expected to regain strength prior to landfall late Saturday.

on

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Isaias to a tropical storm Saturday evening but warned that the system is likely to regain hurricane strength tonight.

According to a 5 p.m. update from the NHC, Tropical Storm Isaias is roughly 115 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale and traveling at a speed of 10 mph.

Despite the momentary downgrade, the NHC forecasted the system as producing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts.

Forecasters project Isaias to approach Florida’s southeast coast late Saturday.

“Don’t be fooled by the downgrade,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference. “We do think it will be upgraded back to a hurricane later on this evening.”

Isaias is projected to create dangerous conditions across the state’s east coast including heavy rains, flash floods and dangerous storm surge.

The NHC warned that storm surges may reach two to four feet above ground level along coastlines and adjacent waterways from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach.

“Preparation to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the NHC advised.

On Friday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency for every coastal county on Florida’s east coast from Miami-Dade to Nassau County. Overnight, more than a dozen counties have declared local state of emergencies.

Those counties include Broward, Nassau, St. John, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Monroe, Volusia, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Orange, Okeechobee, Glades and Flagler.

Palm Beach county has also issued a voluntary evacuation order for mobile and substandard homes.

In response to potential COVID-19 challenges, DeSantis said the Department of Emergency Management has sent 25 shelters kits with personal protective equipment to counties inside of the storm’s path. Each kit, he said, contains enough PPE for 400 people for 96 hours.

“We can send more if necessary,” he added.

The Governor encouraged residents to listen to local authorities and maintains that the state is “fully prepared” for Hurricane Isaias and the 2020 hurricane season.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits