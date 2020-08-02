Miami Dolphins give plasma in fight against COVID-19

The Miami Dolphins are doing the opposite of isolating themselves from the community.

They’re donating their plasma to help people stricken with COVID-19.

Several members of the Dolphins team and supportive staff spent part of their day Thursday aboard OneBlood’s Big Red Bus donating their antibodies to the treatment of other people with the virus.

Rookie Malcolm Perry, a graduate of the Naval Academy, was among the players who tested positive and recovered from COVID-19, and there he was Thursday donating his plasma.

“I was surprised initially but was happy because I was presented with the opportunity to give back and donate plasma and help people in need,” Perry said. “Being able to give back to people who weren’t fortunate enough to react the same way you did to the virus and give back to the community was important.”

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was also among the group donating plasma on Thursday.

Perry is the only Dolphins player that has been publicly identified as having recovered from COVID-19, but a press release from the team indicated that several players participated Thursday in donating plasma.

And why is that a big deal? Because their bodies have aiready fought off COVID-19, and it may assist patients who are struggling to fight it on their own. Dr. Richard Levine, an infectious disease physician with Doctors Hospital, said that plasma donations are a vital weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

“Convalescent plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains antibodies and other chemicals,” he said. “When somebody gets an infection with COVID-19, they form protective antibodies in the blood to help them recover from this infection. And in addition, it will help prevent them from getting reinfected.”

The plasma is being used in therapeutic treatment, and Levine said it’s helpful in assisting moderately ill patients remain off the ventilator. Once a patient is on a ventilator, they have a 50 percent mortality rate.

“I compliment the Dolphins today for setting an example,” said Levine. “Convalescent plasma, when given properly, can save lives. It is essential that our community donate convalescent plasma as there is a shortage.”

OneBlood is a not-for-profit blood center serving Florida, and with the pandemic raging, hospitals around the southeast U.S. are experiencing a 500% increase in hospitals orders for convalescent plasma.

That’s where the Dolphins — and anyone else who may have recovered from the virus — come in.

Susan Forbes, the senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood, said plasma is needed now more than ever.

“As quickly as donations come in, they are being processed, tested, and rushed to hospitals,” Forbes said.

“We are grateful to the Dolphins for their partnership and helping create awareness for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to become convalescent plasma donors.

“These donors hold the potential key in helping patients still fighting the virus to recover.”