Florida gasoline prices jump about 10 cents in past week

State gasoline prices finally got some traction for increasing this summer, according to Florida AAA Auto Club data released Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline across the state is $2.16. That’s the highest mark in 20 weeks and returns the average price to figures that were seen as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the middle of March.

It’s also an increase of about 10 cents a gallon across the state.

AAA also noted the threat of Hurricane Isaias apparently had no impact on the price of gas in the state.

It’s the first marked increase in several weeks after the price for the fuel began to jump in May and early June after many Floridians believed the COVID-19 outbreak was beginning to ease. Then as the pandemic began to see a resurgence in the Sunshine State, gasoline prices stalled for several weeks and even dropped in mid-July.

“Gas prices suddenly jumped 10 cents last Monday, then quickly leveled off for the rest of the week,” said Mark Jenkins, Florida AAA spokesman. “The price hike came as a surprise, considering that both oil and wholesale gasoline prices have held steady for weeks, doing very little to justify the increase. Isaias was also not considered to be a factor, since it was never a threat to oil rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.”

While Florida saw a momentary jump in prices at the pump last week, Jenkins said the uptick may not last long.

“Either way, it may be difficult for gas prices to linger at current levels,” Jenkins continued. “Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices tumbled last week, by a margin that could eventually erase last week’s jump at the pump.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida in July produced the lowest price for the fuel in the state in 16 years. That average price last month of $2.10 per gallon was 13 cents more than June, but 54 cents less expensive than July 2019.

The most expensive gas in the state last month was found in West Palm Beach at an average of $2.26 per gallon. Ocala and Port St. Lucie tied for a distant second at $2.18 per gallon.

The cheapest gas was in Pensacola at $2.06 per the average gallon. Fort Walton Beach had the second cheapest gas at $2.09 per gallon followed by Pensacola at $2.11 per gallon.

While prices went up at the pump in Florida, the state is still way below the national average for a gallon of gas at $2.18.