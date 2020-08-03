Meet Christina Paylan, a NPA candidate for Senate District 19

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

I worked at a movie theater at a time when Staying Alive was out. I will never forget the crowds or the job.

What was your first job?

Total recall of the criminal court system, civilian oversight over prosecutorial decisions, and changing the landscape in government from one that is composed of lawyers to one that is composed of people from all walks of life.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

Significant other? Kids?

Significant other yes, but no kids

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I did not speak with anyone prior to deciding to run but I have received a great deal of encouragement from the Republican Party in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties.

Who do you count on for advice?

The constituents in District 19.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

My political consultant is my cousin Garo Paylan who is a Parliamentarian in Government in Turkey. I do not have a campaign manager as of yet.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

Judge Robert and Mrs. Bonnano. They donated because they believe in my dedication to get things done.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

Distrust comes from lack of participation of everyday people in government. Public office has become something of a career when it is supposed to be everything but a career. My platform is to create a government of soccer moms, truck drivers, waiters and even ex- offenders so that trust can be restored in government by seeing that it is a government that is representative in make-up of the people.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Total Recall of the Criminal Injustice System including overhaul on rules of evidence, jury instructions and standard of review on appeal, and implementing a civilian oversight committee with subpoena power to oversee prosecutorial misconduct.

– Making the government one that is by the people, for the people, instead of by the lawyers, for the lawyers.

– Accountability for those in the judicial system by holding public trials for every judge and prosecutor who participates in a wrongful conviction.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

In these times, the efficacy of Hydroxyquinoline as treatment for COVID-19. I believe that it is an effective drug with tolerable side effects and should be used. I support the fact that President Trump is taking hydroxyquinoline as prophylactic given his potential exposure to those who may be infected.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Funding to (1) to build a local rehab center which is shockingly absent from the entire East Tampa and South St. Petersburg areas, (2) upgrade street landscape in both East Tampa and South St. Petersburg and offer incentives for small businesses to make it palatable to open and sustain businesses in these two areas and (3) infuse the area with resources to employ the youth locally within the neighborhoods

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Governor Ron DeSantis.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Revision of Amendment 4 that expands voting right restoration to include ability to carry for all non-violent (without firearms) offenders.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Yes.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Surgical Journals with latest breakthrough in the surgical field.

Where do you get your political news?

I listen to all cable news channels, including Fox News, CNN, MSNBC. On the internet, I read Tampa Bay Times, Florida Politics, Daily Record, and Miami Herald. Also, on a regular basis, I read judicial opinions published by the Second District Court of Appeal which serves as the appellate court for District 19. Regularly, I follow the opinions published by the Florida Supreme Court and I attend regularly Republican Committee Meetings in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. I am also a member of St. Pete League of Women Voters and receive variety of information from them that form some of my political views.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

I am on Facebook: Paylan4StateSenate; Instagram: @drpaylan and Twitter: @statesenate2020

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

IN A CORRUPT COURT SYSTEM, NEITHER THE ACQUITTALS NOR THE CONVICTIONS HAVE ANY MEANING.

Hobbies?

Swimming, playing tennis and knitting and sewing.

Favorite sport and sports team?

Tennis is my favorite sport. Favorite sports team is the Tampa Bay Lightning.