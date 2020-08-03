CD 3 candidate Ryan Chamberlin will be a ‘red-meat conservative’ in DC

Republican congressional candidate Ryan Chamberlin is out with a new ad bashing Washington Democrats and the Republicans who “surrender to them.”

The ad, “Fight,” is Chamberlin’s second in the crowded primary for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. It opens with him reading an article about “Pelosi Socialism” and slamming down the newspaper in disgust.

“What’s worse, socialists like Pelosi and AOC or the Republicans that surrender to them. We elect them and they spend their time looting taxpayers for lobbyists, bad-mouthing President Trump, apologizing for our history,” Chamberlin says in the ad.

“Liberals are tearing this country apart. We need red-meat conservatives who’ll take a stand,” he says, before a Flintstones-sized steak slides into view. “When conservatives fight, we keep America great. One nation, under god.”

Chamberlin doubled down on his criticism of so-called “weak-kneed Republicans” in a statement accompanying the ad.

“Nothing has been more damaging to President Trump’s America first agenda than Republicans who fail to take a stand,” he said. “I am committed to going to DC and standing for the people and values of Congressional District 3. I have no desire to befriend the establishment. We must set a course for American renewal and revival, and that takes leadership without regard for those insiders that may have a direct interest in protecting Washington’s status quo.”

Chamberlin, an author, speaker and consultant, is one of 10 Republicans running for the North Central Florida seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, who is retiring after four terms.

He faces Kat Cammack, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James St. George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells in the Aug. 18 primary election.

Thus far, Chamberlin has carved out endorsements and support within the Marion County corner of the sprawling district. His backers include Marion County Tax Collector George Albright, Sen. Dennis Baxley, Rep. Stan McClain, and former Marion County Commissioner Mike Amsden.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

“Fight” — Ryan Chamberlin for Congress from Front Line Strategies on Vimeo.