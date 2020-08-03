Connect with us

Marie Woodson has cash advantage in HD 101 race

Woodson’s campaign has nearly $60,000 on hand.

on

Democratic candidate Marie Woodson may not have raised the most money in her race for House District 101, but she’s emerged with a significant advantage in cash on hand with the primary rapidly approaching.

Woodson, a former Miami-Dade County Public Administrator, has raised $93,200 and given her campaign a $5,000 loan. She’s spent $38,274 so far, leaving $59,926 in the bank ahead of the Aug. 18 primary.

Woodson will be contesting the Democratic primary against West Park Vice Mayor Brian Johnson and Pembroke Pines Mayor Ashira Mohammed. The trio of candidates and Republican Vincent Parlatore are running to replace Rep. Shevrin Jones, who was term limited in 2020 and is running for Senate.

Over the campaign, Woodson has steadily churned out donations.

Johnson, who Jones endorsed, has been the most prolific fundraiser. Johnson raised $108,857 and gave his campaign a $2,500 loan, but he’s spent $86,272. That leaves a little more than $25,000 in cash on hand. 

Johnson raised $2,090 from July 11 to July 17 and an additional $5,200 from July 18 to July 24. He spent $2,271 in that former period and $17,096 — the most of any period in the campaign — from July 18 to July 24. 

He paid $15,572 to Accurate Business Systems for campaign materials and mail on July 24.

Woodson’s campaign has also been active recently. She raised $5,066 from July 11 to July 17 and another $780 from July 18 to 24, and she’s spent a total of $4,444 in the last two filing periods.

Woodson paid $10,000 to Imaginart Media Productions on July 6 for media ads, distributions and bookings.

The third Democratic candidate in the district, Mohammed, trails her two rivals in fundraising. Mohammed, who has served three terms in Pembroke Pines, has raised $28,460 and spent $6,925, leaving $21,535 to spend. 

Mohammed has not raised or spent anything in either of the last two filing periods.

The Republican candidate, Parlatore, is running unopposed in the Republican primary. Parlatore, a former law enforcement officer, has raised $747 and given his campaign a $2,225 loan.

Parlatore has spent $2,603, leaving $369 on hand.

