Some Jacksonville hospitals down to 4% ICU beds amid coronavirus

Jacksonville sees 3% drop in ICU bed availability since Friday, holds at 29%.

The number of available adult intensive care units is decreasing in Jacksonville as the number of coronavirus cases continues to tick up.

There are now about 29% of 340 ICU beds available in Jacksonville hospitals according to the Agency for Health Care Administration. About 101 of those beds are still available, but that’s down from Friday when 32% of ICU beds were available.

Two UF Health hospitals in Jacksonville are under stress with one having only 4% ICU capacity and another with 16%.

The greatest ICU availability in Jacksonville is at the Mayo Clinic which still has 38% of its 33 units open.

Jacksonville added 181 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health. There are now 22,215 total cases in Jacksonville along with 164 deaths, an increase of two from Tuesday morning’s report.

Those figures are down a bit because several COVID-19 testing sites were shut down for several days due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias. Most of those reopened Wednesday.

Across the five-county First Coast area there are now 30,270 total cases, an increase of 269 from the previous day.

Deaths in Northeast Florida increased to 259 Wednesday, up from 256 Tuesday.

In other areas of the First Coast:

— St. Johns County added 28 cases in Wednesday’s count for a total of 3,450 and added one fatality for a total of 31.

— Clay County saw an uptick of 37 cases for a total of 3,021 with no new fatalities, holding steady at 49.

— Nassau County increased its case count by 17 for a sum of 1,155 with no new fatalities, remaining at 11.

— Baker County added six new infections for a total of 429 with no new deaths, remaining at four.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

