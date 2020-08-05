Josh Rydell drops another $52K in bid for Broward State Attorney

Coconut Creek Commissioner Joshua Rydell spent another $52,000 as he seeks to secure the Democratic nomination in the Broward County State Attorney’s race.

The vast majority of that money — $50,000 — went to Impact Politics for a TV ad campaign. Another $1,500 went to Advantage First Consulting Services for a radio ad.

Rydell has been the best fundraiser in the contest, adding nearly $289,000 in outside money during his campaign. He also pitched in more than $17,000 of his own money in the form of self-loans. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the highest-ranking Democrat in the state, endorsed Rydell for the position in May.

In the latest financial reports, spanning July 25-31, Rydell added more than $10,000 to his bid. Rydell has spent all but $13,000 of his cash as the race nears the Aug. 18 primary.

Candidates and political committees face a Friday, Aug. 7 deadline to report all financial activity through July 31. Some candidates, such as Rydell, have submitted those reports already. Other candidates’ accounts are only current through July 24.

Also competing for the Democratic nomination are Assistant State Attorneys David Cannady, Justin McCormack and Sarahnell Murphy, former Broward state attorney candidate Teresa Fanning-Williams, defense lawyer Joe Kimok, former prosecutor James Stewart Lewis and former Assistant State Attorney Harold Pryor.

Pryor has placed second in outside donations, raising more than $125,000 through July 24. He dropped more than $25,000 from July 18-24, almost all of which went toward paid phone calls for voter outreach. Pryor retains around $23,000 going forward.

Murphy has raised more than $109,000 through July 24, but has pitched in $50,000 in loans as well. She’s yet to touch that personal money. Murphy did spend more than $44,000 between July 18 and July 24 on mail outs and postcards.

McCormack topped the field from July 18-24, raising more than $12,000 to top $60,000 overall. He’s yet to spend big, dropping $39,000 in total dating back to Nov. 2019. McCormack spent $2,500 from July 18-24 on Facebook ads and graphic design. McCormack still has around $21,000 on hand.

Kimok, who has earned support from progressive groups and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, has raised $48,000 in total. He added less than $4,000 from July 18-24 and has around $16,000 still on hand.

Fanning-Williams has raised nearly $38,000 overall but added just $300 each in the final two weeks of July. She’s contributed $50,000 in self-loans as well. Fanning-Williams did spend nearly $2,500 from July 25-31 on canvassing, text messages and other campaign expenses. She has around $22,000 still available.

Cannady has raised nearly $24,000 in outside cash and added just over $20,000 in self-loans. He hasn’t spent a dime since April, however, and is sitting on around $33,000 in total.

Rounding up the Democratic primary field is Lewis, who raised $1,000 from July 25-31. Lewis has raised less than $13,000 in outside contributions but has put $18,000 of his own money into the race. Lewis retains just over $5,000.

Former Broward Assistant State Attorney Gregg Rossman has filed as a Republican, while former Sunrise Commissioner Sheila Alu is running as a non-party-affiliated candidate. The winner of the Democratic primary will be favored come November, however, in the left-leaning county.

Rossman has collected nearly $43,000 overall. He’s mostly kept his powder dry ahead of the general election, as he sits on nearly $30,000.

Alu has raised less than $7,000 and spent nearly all of that on the qualifying fee in April.

Current State Attorney Michael Satz has held the position for more than four decades. Satz announced his decision to forgo a reelection bid in June.