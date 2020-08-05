Nikki Fried jabs at Gov. DeSantis for Cabinet meeting cancelation

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried took a jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday after he canceled yet another Cabinet meeting.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on Aug. 11, the same month Florida public schools are ordered to reopen.

“So, it’s safe for schools to reopen, but it’s NOT safe to hold a Cabinet meeting?” Fried asked. “Makes sense.”

Since February, DeSantis has canceled all but one Cabinet meeting and has yet to hold a Clemency Board meeting. The alleged lack of communication with Cabinet members, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been accentuated by Democrats and become a weak spot in the Governor’s armor.

At the previous Cabinet meeting in May, which took place four months after its most recent previous meeting, Fried seized the moment as an opportunity to cut loose on DeSantis.

“There is no reason in the midst of a global pandemic that has seen over 2,300 Floridians perish, over 51,000 sickened and over 1 million Floridians unemployed that this cabinet should not have met since February to consider state business,” she said at the May meeting.

Florida, constitutionally, is uniquely situated in comparison to other states. The Florida Constitution calls for a Cabinet consisting of three elected officials including the Attorney General, the Chief Financial Officer and the Commissioner of Agriculture.

In 1968, Floridians ratified the state constitution to remove the phrase “the Governor shall be assisted by” the Cabinet.

According to the state’s official website and as Fried pointed out, the ratification was not made without reason.

“This gave each member equal footing with the Governor on matters that come before the Governor and Cabinet so that Cabinet members were no longer expected, constitutionally, to capitulate to the Governor’s wishes,” the state website explains.

As the state’s highest elected Democrat, Fried serves alongside two Republicans in the Cabinet, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Florida Politics reached out to both officials for comment.