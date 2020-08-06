FSU-UF football game? Ron DeSantis wants to make it happen

Florida State and Florida alumni and football fans had their heart broken last week when the SEC effectively canceled the annual rivalry game between the two schools.

But the show must go on, says Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“As the Governor, I would like to see a way for that game to happen,” he said Thursday. “I think this is a very fluid situation, but it’s an epic rivalry.”

Florida State University and the University of Florida’s teams were scheduled to face off Nov. 28. But the Southeastern Conference scrapped non-conference games this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As currently scheduled, it would be the first time since the annual series began in 1958 the teams won’t play each other. But if the Governor has his way, his office may be presenting a solution in the next two weeks.

In recent press conferences about children and mental health, the Governor has touted the importance of sports to help maintain relationships and keep children growing. He stressed that again during his roundtable at the University of North Florida, but also highlighted the benefit televised sports could have on the community.

“In a difficult time where we’ve got all these people sniping each other all the time it seems, sports is one of the great unifiers,” DeSantis said. “Florida, Florida State, it’s not necessarily unifying in our state, but you know what I mean. It’s something that I think a lot of Floridians and Americans really appreciate.”

Getting children back in schools and back on the field is important for the state’s boys and girls, he added.

“Obviously this is just something you deal with, but I think this kind of hiding in a corner and pretending that if we just hide long enough it’s just going to go away, that’s not viable,” he said.

That sentiment carried over to college athletes returning to the game.

“If you’re able to play, you’re able to play. So let’s give the fans what they want, so they may be working on that over the next couple weeks.”

The Governor, a Yale and Harvard Law School graduate, said he has no dog in the fight. Nevertheless, he wants to see the game happen, and offered a few predictions for the upcoming season.

“I think that the Gators’ prospects look good,” he said. “I think they played LSU better than any team did.”

As for FSU: “I think we’ve got a new coach at Florida State. I think there’s some renewed optimism with the program there, so I just think it would be something good for the state if we could get it done.”