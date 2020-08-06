Connect with us

Florida doctors support Brian C. Johnson in HD 101 Democratic primary

Florida Retail Federation PAC backs Ana Maria Rodriguez in SD 39

Johnson is running to succeed Rep. Shevrin Jones, who is facing term limits.

on

The Florida Medical Association’s political arm (FMA PAC) is backing West Park Vice Mayor Brian C. Johnson in the three-way Democratic primary for House District 101.

Johnson is competing against Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed and former Miami-Dade County Public Administrator Marie Woodson for the Democratic nomination. Republican Vinny Parlatore has also qualified in the left-leaning district.

“As Vice Mayor of West Park, Brian Johnson has a strong record of working hard for the underprivileged and the community as a whole,” said Doug Murphy, president of the FMA PAC.

“The FMA PAC is honored to endorse his candidacy for House District 101. We look forward to seeing his continued dedication to the constituents he serves in the Florida House of Representatives.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974 and offers endorsements to members of both parties.

“As an advocate for small businesses and a former manager of a community behavioral health center that operated on insurance reimbursements and was negatively impacted by decisions in Tallahassee, I have a unique perspective on the challenges that members of the FMA face,” Johnson added in a written statement Thursday.

“I look forward to collaborating with the FMA to oppose any efforts that would weaken the standard of care, oppose frivolous lawsuits, and create new pathways to quality care unimbued by political interference.”

Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones is vacating HD 101 due to term limits. Jones endorsed Johnson as his preferred successor.

The district covers portions of Broward County including West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach.

Johnson has raised the most money in the race at around $110,000. He currently trails Woodson in cash on hand ahead of the Aug. 18 primary. Woodson has nearly $60,000 still on hand, while Johnson retains around $25,000.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

