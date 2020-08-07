Personnel note: Eric Criss joins Corcoran Partners

Corcoran Partners is bringing on Eric Criss as a Senior Advisor in its Tallahassee office.

In his new role, Criss will focus on issues including technology, energy, retail and alcohol policy advocacy on behalf of the firm’s clients.

“I am excited to have Eric join our team,” firm principal Michael Corcoran said. “He has decades of experience advocating for issues of critical importance to our clients and the broad capacity to meet our firm’s growing needs in Tallahassee and Washington, DC.”

Criss brings decades of lobbying experience to the firm, having spent a decade as president of the Beer Industry of Florida, working as an in-house lobbyist for the Home Depot and as regional political director for the National Federation of Independent Business.

He is also an adjunct professor of Public Policy at Florida State University, where he teaches digital transformation and public policy development. Criss earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from University of Florida, a master’s in government from Johns Hopkins, and a PhD in history from FSU.

He also brings a broad awareness and understanding of telecommunications, alcohol and tobacco issues having advocated in Tallahassee and Washington, DC, for clients such as OpinionUP, JJ Taylor Companies, United Parcel Service (UPS), Microsoft, Clean Energy, the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada and AFVFlorida.

Rounding out his public policy expertise is Eric’s depth of experience in political, media and community engagement through his work with the National Republican Senatorial Committee in Washington, DC, as a political appointee in the Bush administration, and managing corporate grassroots, media relations, and political outreach programs for Fortune 500 companies in multiple industries.

Criss joins a lobbying firm that already features Jessica Corcoran, Matt Blair, Will Rodriguez, Andrea Tovar, Jackie Corcoran, Madyson Mahler, Caleb Blair and Michelle Kazouris.

Corcoran Partners’ roster of clients features major companies such as Walmart, Coca Cola, Florida Crystals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Electric Company and Verizon.