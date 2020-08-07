Alvin Brown, Scott Arceneaux join Joe Biden team as campaign ramps up in Florida

Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown and former Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Scott Arceneaux are among nine new key staff members the Joe Biden campaign added to strengthen its Florida effort.

Brown, Jacksonville Mayor from 2011-’15, is being brought in as senior advisor for political engagement. Brown also served as a senior member of the White House leadership team under President Bill Clinton, and as Al Gore‘s senior advisor for urban policy.

Arceneaux, the Florida Democrats’ top staffer from 2009-’17, comes in as Biden’s strategic advisor in Florida. A Jacksonville Beach attorney, Arceneaux served as Andrew Gillum for Governor’s chief strategist through the 2018 August primary and November general election.

They’re joined by Jackie McGuinness, a former press secretary for Sen. Bill Nelson, Florida campaign veterans Javier Cuebas, Christiana Ho, Amir Avin, and Karla Alvarado, and national campaign veterans Rachel Niemerski and Freedom Alexander Murphy.

McGuinness comes in as press secretary for the Florida campaign, joining Kevin Munoz. She is returning to Florida Politics after serving as communications director for U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, an Alabama Democrat. Previously, she served as press secretary for Nelson and as communications advisor to Nelson’s 2018 campaign.

Cuebas will be Biden’s Florida coordinated coalitions director. His past work includes campaigns in Puerto Rico and Florida with VAMOS4PR, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, American Foreign Service Association, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Vice President Al Gore presidential campaign in 2000 and the Sen. John Kerry presidential campaign in 2004.

Niemerski will be the Florida coordinated organizing director. She started with the Biden campaign in May 2019 as deputy organizing director in Iowa, then went on to work with the Biden campaign in California, Georgia and in northeast states through the primaries. Previously, she worked for campaigns in New York, Iowa and Ohio.

Ho will be the Florida coordinated organizing program director. She was most recently the organizing director for Organizing Together 2020 in Florida. Prior to that, she was the Nevada organizing director for U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris‘s presidential campaign and the states program manager and deputy western political organizing director for the Democratic National Committee.

Avin will be the Florida coordinated deputy communications director. He previously served as a regional press secretary for Gillum’s 2018 campaign, and as a deputy communications director at the Florida Democratic Party in 2017. He also worked on former U.S. Rep. Joe Garcia‘s 2016 congressional campaign.

Alvarado will be the coordinated coalition deputy press secretary for Hispanic media. She previously worked for Forward Florida Action and as the Hispanic press associate at the Florida Democratic Party.

Murphy will be the coordinated coalition deputy press secretary for African American and Caribbean media. He previously was a communications associate in the War Room at the Center for American Progress Action Fund, and has worked for Media Matters for America, and in positions at the White House and on Capitol Hill.