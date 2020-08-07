Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Poll: Most Hillsborough voters don't want kids to return to schools yet

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Another 7.7K COVID-19 diagnoses as deaths remain lower than last week
Partents are protesting both sides of the coronavirus issue. Some say return to school; others say no.

Headlines

Poll: Most Hillsborough voters don’t want kids to return to schools yet

Democrats are more likely to oppose schools reopening than Republicans.

on

A majority of Hillsborough County voters don’t think it’s safe to send kids back to school in-person Aug. 24 and even more believe students should return to e-learning until COVID-19 is under control.

A St. Pete Polls survey found 57% of voters polled don’t feel it’s safe for children to return to school in-person yet with only 33% believing it is safe; 10% were unsure.

The disparity is even larger among respondents asked whether they think students should stay home and participate in e-learning until COVID-19 numbers improve. More than 60% of respondents said they should stay home while less than 32% said they should not. Only 8% were unsure.

The difference in support for kids using e-learning compared to whether respondents think school is safe appears to come down to the number of unsure respondents, which indicates some would rather err on the side of caution than send kids into a potentially dangerous situation.

The poll, released Thursday, is a bit late. The Hillsborough County School Board voted 5-2 Wednesday to postpone in-person learning four weeks, using e-learning to return to school instead. The board will revisit the issue again in early September.

However, the poll is still useful in showing a majority of Hillsborough County voters likely support the School Board’s decision and, should there be calls to extend the four-week e-learning plan, there could be continued support.

The poll was conducted among 1,232 likely voters and has a margin of error of 2.8%.

Of those polled, 40% said they had already voted. More than 34% said they plan to vote in person and 26% plan to vote by mail.

Reopening schools has become one of this election cycle’s hottest political issues with Democrats typically favoring a more cautious approach and returning to digital learning.

Of those polled, only 13% of Democratic respondents said they thought it was safe for kids to return to school with 81% saying it wasn’t. Conversely, 55% of Republicans said it was safe while only 32% said it wasn’t.

On the question of returning to school, 82% of Democrats said kids should stay home to learn while only 37% of Republicans said the same. Meanwhile, 53% of Republicans said kids should return to brick and mortar schools while only 13% of Democrats said the same.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida back-to-school tax holiday promises needed traffic for retailers