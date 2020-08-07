Donna Shalala increases cash on hand lead, edges Maria Elvira Salazar in latest CD 27 finance reports

Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala edged out Republican rival Maria Elvira Salazar in the latest fundraising reports, allowing Shalala to extend her cash on hand advantage in the race.

Salazar is competing for a chance to take on Shalala in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. The two faced off for that seat in 2018, with Shalala winning the contest by 6 percentage points.

Shalala added just over $144,000 in the pre-primary fundraising reports, which cover money raised from July 1-29. That barely eclipsed Salazar’s total of $138,000.

Included in Shalala’s contributions was a $1,000 donation from Friends of Cheri Bustos, a political action committee associated with Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois. Giffords PAC, founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and advocates for stricter gun control, also pitched in $1,000.

Shalala has now raised more than $2.75 million for her reelection bid. She has more than $1.84 million still on hand.

Salazar, meanwhile retains nearly $1.23 million cash on hand. She had topped Shalala in fundraising the previous two quarters. Salazar attracted help in latest reports from Sheldon and Miriam Adelson. The casino magnate and his wife each donated $2,800 to Salazar’s primary campaign and another $2,800 each to her possible general election bid.

Salazar will have to get through two other GOP challengers, however, in order to advance to the general election against Shalala. She’s easily out-raised Juan Fiol and Raymond Molina thus far though.

Fiol raised just over $4,100 in the most recent reports and has less than $2,400 remaining ahead of the Aug. 18 primary.

Molina collected nearly $4,000 during the period and has just over $1,400 on hand.

Write-in candidate Frank Polo Sr. has also qualified for the contest. His latest fundraising reports were not posted by the Federal Election Commission as of this posting. Candidates faced a Thursday, Aug. 6 deadline to report all financial activity through July 29.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables and Miami Beach.