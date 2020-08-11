Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

New Donald Trump ad airing in Florida hits on taxes, illegal immigration

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.11.20

Headlines

New Donald Trump ad airing in Florida hits on taxes, illegal immigration

New ad changes attacks on Joe Biden to old favorites

on

A new campaign commercial for President Donald Trump running in Florida hits Democrat Joe Biden on statements he’s made about raising taxes and providing paths to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The 30-second spot “In His Own Words” is running in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin, Axios is reporting Tuesday.

The commercial changes the subject from the Trump-administration’s fear commercials that have focused on street protests and law and order for several weeks. Axios cites Trump campaign sources saying the commercial will be part of a high seven figure campaign. The appeal to fears continues, but returns to older issues that worked in Trump’s 2016 campaign, taxes and immigrants.

The commercial begins with a video clip of Biden appearing at what looks like an intimate town hall meeting, and saying,  “If you elect me your taxes are going to be raised, not cut.”

The narrator then offers an explanation: “that means middle class families, small businesses, and seniors.” The Biden campaign disputes that, saying Biden was referring to his plan to raise taxes on people making $400,000 or more a year, not the middle class. The narrator then says, “It’s the biggest tax increase in history as text appears on the screen describing it as a $4 trillion tax increase.

The ad moves quickly to the second topic, with another video clip saying,  “Citizenship for 11 million undocumented folks.” The narrator describes that as meaning “11 million illegal immigrants competing for American jobs, eligible for free health care, Social Security and Medicare.”

The collection of target states, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin, continues to define the battleground. The Biden campaign has been largely targeting the same states, give or take one or two.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ahead of Florida bus tour, Corey Lewandowski talks Trump reelection strategy.