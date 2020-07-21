Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Joe Biden's campaign ready to turn up effort in Florida

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Aggressive fundraisers emerge in Democrats' battle royal for HD 48

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 7.21.20: John Lewis — mistaken identity — another trillion — remdesivir — The Swamp

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors back Fiona McFarland over Donna Barcomb

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott's grandchildren will be 'distance learning' when school starts
Screen shot from Joe Biden campaign ad, "Truth."

Headlines

Joe Biden’s campaign ready to turn up effort in Florida

Three new ads coming to expanded buy in Florida.

on

Having spent about $15 million on its swing-state advertising in the past five weeks, Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign intends to spend $15 million more this week across Florida and five other states.

The campaign announced Tuesday it is ramping up its general election paid media efforts across TV, radio, digital, and print, while releasing another COVID-19-related commercial, “Truth,” one on Biden’s record, “Tested,” and a new Spanish-language ad, “Soñar es lograr.”

The Florida advertising, which last week expanded into Fort Myers, will now move into Panama City and Pensacola and Mobile, Alabama, as the Biden campaign stakes a claim in the Panhandle.

In “Truth,” a one-minute ad, Biden makes a case for a unified, national approach, personal responsibility, and lead-by-example leadership from the White House to battle the coronavirus outbreak. The commercial begins with Biden describing rising COVID-19 case and fatality numbers in Texas, Florida and other states, as he says, “We have to meet it as one country.”

“We’ve got to fight this together. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Limit the size of the crowd. It may be inconvenient. It may be uncomfortable. But it’s the right thing to do as an American,” Biden says. “We need a President who will level with the American people, a President who will tell us the unvarnished truth, a President who will take responsibility, instead of always blaming others. A President who will listen to the experts, follow the science, allow them to speak. A President who will lead and be an example for the nation”

“Tested,” also a minute long, has a coronavirus theme as well. In the ad, a narrator talks about the current health care and economic crises in America and contends that Biden is battle-tested from his time as Vice President to former President Barack Obama, and that he led efforts to stop the massive economic slide of 2008 and to contain the Ebola crisis of 2014.

The new Spanish-language ad, “Soñar es lograr,” being released in Arizona and Florida, uses narrators selected to speak to communities found in given markets, talking about Biden’s commitment to making the American dream possible to all, including immigrants.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Senate Democrat leader flusters progressive candidates by dismissing ‘unwinnable’ races