St. Pete’s planned tallest residential tower clears key hurdles

St. Petersburg is several steps closer to a new 1.3 million square-foot development located in the heart of downtown.

Red Apple Real Estate, the company leading the development, announced Tuesday it reached several key milestones on the 400 Central project. Developers have been working on the project for three years.

The development team has filed foundation plans for review with the city and plans are underway for the permitting of preliminary site work. The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued a “No Hazard Letter” regarding the height of the project’s planned 46-story condominium tower — an important approval for towers of such height. According to the site, the tower is anticipated to be the tallest building on the West Coast of Florida, at 515 feet.

Red Apple has also leased space for a condominium sales gallery at 465 Central Avenue, across the street from the 400 Central development.

The mega-development is expected to include a 46-story, luxury residential condominium tower; a 223-room full-service hotel with more than 15,000-square-feet of meeting and event space; 25,000-square-feet of retail and restaurant space along Central Avenue and more than 20,000-square-feet of office space.

The residential condominium tower will offer 300 one-to-four-bedroom luxury residences. Outdoor amenities will include a 16,000 sq. ft. seventh floor rooftop terrace with resort-style pool and spa, a putting green, bocce court, outdoor kitchen, dog walking area and fire pit.

Red Apple is a family owned group of companies led by New York businessman John Catsimatidis.

“I am optimistic about the future of St. Petersburg, a city where I have had family roots for over thirty years, and so we are continuing on all fronts with our plans to develop this iconic addition to the St. Petersburg community,” Catsimatidis said in a news release. “As a large, well-capitalized family owned firm with multiple businesses, Red Apple has the ability to look beyond temporary events and make long-term business commitments.”