Frederica Wilson scores donation from NFL Players Association in reelection bid

Kamala Harris selection settles Orange County Democrats

Frederica Wilson scores donation from NFL Players Association in reelection bid

The organization’s political arm donated $2,500 to Wilson.

on

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) donated $2,500 to help Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson in her bid for reelection in Florida’s 24th Congressional District.

The organization’s political arm, the NFL Players Association One Team PAC, made the donation Tuesday, according to a new report filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The PAC was created in 2016 as a way to raise money on behalf of the organization and get involved in the political process. The NFL itself also has a PAC, called the Gridiron PAC.

The NFLPA’s political arm was slow to start donating money after its 2016 launch. That organization became active in mid-2018 ahead of the midterm cycle with donations to a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Now, the group is getting behind Wilson as she faces a three-way primary challenge in next week’s election. Ricardo De La Fuente and Sakinah Lehtola are battling the incumbent, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010.

The donation was flagged as part of the FEC’s “48-Hour Notices.” Within 20 days of an election, all donations of $1,000 or more must be reported separately to the FEC. That requirement remains in effect until 48 hours before Election Day.

Lavern Spicer has also qualified as a Republican in the left-leaning district. Write-in candidates Howard Knepper and Hector Rivera will also be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Democrats in CD 24 have a 51-percentage point advantage over their GOP counterparts in terms of voter registration. The district covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Hollywood, Miami Gardens and North Miami.

Ryan Nicol

