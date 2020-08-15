Kionne McGhee and Marlon Hill lead five-man battle for Miami-Dade County Commission seat

Rep. Kionne McGhee and Marlon Hill have separated from the pack in the race to replace Dennis Moss in Miami-Dade County Commission District 9.

McGhee, the House minority leader in the Florida House of Representatives, has already won Moss’ endorsement, and he has also been chosen as the favored candidate by several local unions.

McGhee was first elected to the House in 2012.

Moss endorsed McGhee because he believed he would be a consensus-builder on the commission.

McGhee, like Moss, is term limited out of his seat in Florida House District 117. McGhee lists affordable housing and transportation as his main issues, and he’s also running on small business relief and reducing violence.

Hill, a partner at the law firm of Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, has mounted a spirited campaign in his first foray into politics, and he has raised more than $400,000 over the life of his campaign.

Hill and McGhee have out-raised their fellow competitors for the seat.

Homestead City Council member Elvis Maldonado, South Bay Community Council member Johnny Farias and pastor Mark Coats are all running, but only Maldonado raised more than $100,000.

Maldonado, a graduate of Florida Computer and Business College, has lived in Homestead since age 5 and has been a member of the Homestead City Council since 2009.

Coats served as Chief of Staff to City Commissioner Victor De Yurre and later served as a special assistant to Alex Penelas when he was Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Farias, an electrician by trade, is a Navy veteran who holds an associate’s degree from Miami Dade College.

Farias served as a a sonar technician during his six year enlistment in the Navy.