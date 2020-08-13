Prison conoronavirus outbreak takes toll on Baker County

The exponential jump in coronavirus cases in Baker County grew more intense this week as COVID-19 testing at a prison in the county showed massive increases in infections.

The Baker County Corrections Institution recorded 561 positive tests for COVID-19, according to data released by the Florida Department of Corrections. In addition, there are 25 staff personnel at the facility who’ve tested positive.

Some 639 people have been moved into medical quarantine at the prison, 15 are in security quarantine and six people are in medical isolation at the prison.

The prison started COVID-19 testing about a week ago and now has a higher case count than the entirety of Baker County had when there were 429 cases countywide on Aug. 5. That figure jumped significantly Aug.7 after the prison cases were added for a total of 630 infections.

The prison took measures to isolate all inmates.

“All staff and inmates have been issued and are required to wear cloth face coverings. Correctional officers have access to latex gloves at all times,” said Florida Department of Corrections spokesperson Kayla McLaughlin. “Masks are provided when indicated in accordance with infectious disease protocols. FDC has been actively monitoring and assessing institutions to ensure inmates and staff have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to immediately address any potential COVID-19 exposures.”

Similar scenes are playing out in other prisons in Florida and the outbreaks behind bars have sparked sharp criticism from some lawmakers who say the state is disregarding inmates’ human rights.

Some of the prison testing subsided as there were only 18 new cases reported in Baker County Thursday, according to Florida Department of Health data. The percent of positive test results also dropped dramatically after Thursday’s positivity rate was 3.3%, down from the whopping 41.8% positivity rate recorded a day earlier.

The DOH has said about 50% of the entire Baker County coronavirus case count is attributed to the outbreak at the prison.

In other areas of the First Coast:

— Jacksonville added 250 new infections Thursday for a total of 24,162 cases with two new fatalities, adding up to 212 deaths.

— Clay County saw eight new deaths for a total of 61 and 14 new infections, bringing the total to 3,369.

— St. Johns County recorded three new coronavirus deaths Thursday for 42 and 43 new cases for a total of 3,817.

— Nassau County added nine new cases for a total of 1,280 and no new deaths, holding steady at 11.

— Across the five county First Coast region there are now 33,680 cases of coronavirus with 330 deaths.