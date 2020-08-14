Joe Biden’s new Florida ads focus on masks, seniors, nationwide standards

Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign is launching a new series of TV commercials in Florida almost all about the coronavirus crisis.

Three new English-language commercials, one being launched nationally and two just in Florida and other swing states, are making the COVID-19 outbreak the front-and-center issue, criticizing President Donald Trump‘s responses, calling for national standards, and vowing to protect senior citizens.

A fourth commercial, in Spanish, the 30-second “Hombre de Bien,” is being released in Florida and Arizona. It breaks the patterns. It focuses on Biden as a family man, someone who’s always been committed to his own family and to his faith.

The 60-second national ad, “Real Plans,” was released Thursday night. It begins with Biden’s declaration from his and vice presidential selection Sen. Kamala Harris’ Thursday talk on COVID-19, “To fix the economy, we have to get control over the virus.” It then spells out Biden’s proposals: increasing federal support for testing, doubling the number of drive-through testing sites, advocating national mask mandates, pledges for front-line workers, schools, and senior citizens.

The two 30-second ads set for Florida, Arizona,, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, break that into parts, in “Ready to Lead” focusing on his general COVID-19 proposals, and “Dignity” focusing on senior citizens’ protections, and includes Biden’s pledge to surround himself with medical experts, and to listen to them.

Those ads also take sharper aim at Trump. “Ready to Lead” starts with ominous images of the virus spread and a smirking Trump, as a narrator declares, “We’re seeing it again: the virus once again out of control. The president, once again, failing to act.”

The seniors’ ad offers the criticism indirectly. Biden declares, “Our seniors, that are being hit the hardest, are frightened. I want them to know that their health and safety will be my responsibility,” emphasizing the word “my,” striking the Democrats assertion that Trump has disavowed responsibility. “I will not abandon you,” Biden adds.

The commercials are part of the campaign’s ongoing paid media program across television, radio, and digital, with $20 million being spent this week and $24 million next week. The campaign’s previously announced $290 general election paid media reservations across 15 battleground states will begin in September.