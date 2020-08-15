Tumultuous HD 2 primary between Alex Andrade, Cris Dosev fueled by Trump loyalty

The House District 2 contest between Rep. Alex Andrade and Cris Dosev will conclude Tuesday as one of the most contentious and abrasive primaries in the state.

The Republican pair drew no boundaries with each other in their campaigns. Not for faith or family. Not even for Andrade’s skinny jeans. In the end, seemingly all matters became subject to online posts, attack ads and political debate.

The GOP primary race for the historically right-leaning district, which covers parts of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, has highlighted the lengths the two would go to prove their allegiance to President Donald Trump.

Dosev is seeking to unseat Andrade by boasting himself as a “pro-Trump conservative Marine combat veteran” whose mission is to drain Tallahassee’s swamp.

“Dosev Derangement Syndrome is alive and well in Tallahassee,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “The deep state wants me nowhere near their filthy swamp. They can go pound sand! They are the skinny suited ‘Cancel Culture’ creatures that trample on the people’s rights and they have been exposed. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. And I intend to expose all the cockroaches for who they are and what they are willing to do in an effort to destroy a good man’s reputation.”

On social media, he has compared his journey to Trump’s and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The bid for HD 2 is not Dosev’s first crack at elected office. He unsuccessfully jockeyed for Florida’s 1st Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2016 and 2018. In his 2018 bid, Gaetz labeled him a Trump critic and Dosev lost 65%-30% in the GOP primary.

Stealing the seat from Andrade, however, will not be any easier. The freshman representative enjoys an arsenal of endorsements including two Trump allies, Gaetz and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Representative Andrade has shown his commitment to making America Great Again by fighting to ban sanctuary cities in Florida, fighting for the right to life, protecting our 2nd Amendment and making Florida’s economy the best in the country,” Gaetz said.

Moreover, Gaetz has proven himself more than willing to attack Dosev on Andrade’s behalf. In one instance, Gaetz, who has more than 628,000 followers, tweeted that Dosev does not have Trump’s support and can not be trusted.

The back-and-forth between opponents has also spread into the television market with heated attack ads fired from both directions.

“Angry Alex Andrade constantly attacks veterans, bullies mothers and grandmothers, and worst of all, he sponsored a gay rights bill that paves the way for men to play on girls’ sports teams and men to go in women’s bathrooms,” said one Dosev ad.

In another ad, Andrade claimed “liberal Chris Dosev is a never-Trumper who attacked the President’s character” and took money from the Stomp Donald Trump PAC.

Both candidates refuted claims made by their opponent in the television ads.

As of Friday, Dosev has roughly $12,597 left in his campaign account. His best contribution period was the most recent, recording roughly $16,470 in contributions.

Meanwhile, Andrade has $22,982 left in his and another $65,502 in his political committee, Constituent Priorities.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Pensacola Democrat Dianne Krumel in November. She has $31,294 on the hand.