Gov. DeSantis suspends Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

Federal judge rules in favor of Jacksonville protesters, rips police conduct
An FDLE probe is getting to Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Image via NY Post.

Daniels turned himself in to authorities Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended embattled Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels as the fallout continues in a sex scandal investigation against him.

Daniels handed himself over to authorities after he was charged with a third-degree felony and three first-degree misdemeanors. On Thursday, he handed himself over to authorities, but still plans to run for reelection Tuesday.

The action follows an ultimatum issued by a special prosecutor earlier on Thursday, telling Daniels he could either resign and never again seek public office or be arrested.

Daniels said he has no intention to resign, and he is on the ballot Tuesday in what is a six-way Republican primary, thus continuing an improbable trajectory of events around the first-term lawman.

Until Friday, DeSantis had not chimed-in on the developments in Daniels’ case.

As Governor, DeSantis has the authority to suspend county officers from office if they are charged with a felony.

For more than a year, Daniels has been under investigation over claims he compelled subordinates to carry out a false arrest of a woman with whom the Sheriff was having an affair. At all times he continued to serve in office, even as questions mounted.

Now, he faces a felony charge for evidence tampering and three misdemeanor charges for knowingly giving false information to law enforcement.

As the investigation went forward, “major concerns” were expressed by the region’s leading legislators, Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Travis Cummings, both from Clay County.

As the probe slogged forward, a series of challengers emerged, filing to run against him in Tuesday’s primary. They sensed a vulnerability to exploit.

Daniels has faced fundraising challenges, especially in recent weeks.

The Sheriff, third in the fundraising derby with $90,757 raised through the end of July, lags behind Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook, who has raised $164,975 and Mike Taylor, who raised $111,098.

However, he has used the power of incumbency and a knack for drawing headlines to create earned media moments to overcome the cash crunch.

As July began, the first-term Republican Sheriff brooked controversy with a challenge to Black Lives Matter protesters who may make their way to normally sleepy Clay County. He said he would deputize lawful gun owners.

“Somebody has to step up in front of the camera and say ‘enough is enough,’” said Daniels, vowing that “if we can’t handle you …. I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county.”

___

Florida Politics reporter A.G. Gancarski contributed to this article.

