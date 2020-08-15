Rosy Palomino faces Bruno Barreiro in HD 112 GOP primary, hoping for a take-three on incumbent Nicholas Duran

Former Rep. Bruno Barreiro is banking on experience and name recognition to win another seat.

Barreiro, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner, is one of two Republican candidates — along with Rosy Palomino — who will be trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Nicholas Duran in House District 112.

Palomino has lost to Duran in two straight elections and has raised just $2,050 this election. Duran edged Palomino 53% to 47% in 2016, then widened the gap to 58% to 42% in 2018.

Barreiro, who served three terms as the Representative for House District 107 from 1992 to 1998, moved on to spend 20 years as the District 5 representative on the Miami-Dade County Commission. He then sought a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but lost in the primary to Maria Elvira Salazar in 2018.

Barreiro, 54 years old, has raised $29,000 and given his campaign an additional $4,000 in loans. Barreiro is the brother of the late Gus Barreiro, a former Florida lawmaker.

Palomino ran unopposed in the Republican primary in 2018 before losing to Duran in the general election.

HD 112 covers a portion of coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne and Coral Gables.

Duran, the Democratic incumbent, is sitting on more than $100,000 as he awaits in the Nov. 3 general election.

Duran’s campaign page touts successful passed legislation to modernize the prescription drug monitoring program and raise the minimum age for smoking and vaping to 21. Duran, a native of South Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and earned his law degree from New York Law School.

Duran’s stated electoral goals are to invest in education, protect the environment, expand affordable health care and enact common sense gun laws.

He has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, and by the Florida branches of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU.)