Nick Duran touts $47K June haul as he defends HD 112 seat

Democratic Rep. Nick Duran says he added more than $47,000 in June as he faces a challenge to his House District 112 seat.

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno Barreiro and ex-vice president of the Golden Pines Neighborhood Association Rosy Palomino are competing for the Republican nomination in HD 112. Duran won the seat in 2016 and is seeking his third term.

Candidates face a July 3 deadline to report all fundraising through June 26. Neither Duran nor the Republican challengers have filed their reports covering that span.

A Duran campaign official, however, said the candidate raised $37,500 during June through his campaign. Leadership for Miami-Dade, a political committee Duran chairs, added another $10,000, according to his team. That gives him more than $160,000 still on hand between those two accounts.

“I’m humbled by the outpouring of support for my reelection effort,” Duran said in a statement.

“At a time when our elected leaders are content to bury their heads in the sand as our state deals with herculean challenges to public health and the economy, voters are hungry for real leadership out of Tallahassee.”

Both Barreiro and Palomino qualified for the contest just prior to the state’s June 12 deadline. That gave them little time to raise money before being forced to submit financial reports showing their activity from June 1-12.

Palomino added just over $2,000 during that span. Barreiro did not raise any outside money but did pitch in a $2,000 loan to his campaign. The upcoming July 3 reports will shed more light on their ability to catch up to Duran’s money lead.

Barreiro left the Miami-Dade County Commission in 2018 to compete for the open seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. He lost in the Republican primary to Maria Elvira Salazar.

Palomino, meanwhile, has ran against Duran in HD 112 twice already. In 2016, Duran defeated her 53%-47%. He upped that margin in 2018, winning 58%-42%.

The Republican primary will take place on Aug. 18. Duran is unopposed on the Democratic side.