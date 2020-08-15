Florida GOP issues cease-and-desist letter to “Team Trump 2020 Florida”

The Republican Party of Florida issued a cease-and-desist letter to an entity claiming to grade candidate’s pro-Donald Trump pedigrees.

“Trump Team 2020 Florida LLC is not affiliated with the Republican Party of Florida, the Donald J. Trump for President campaign or Trump Victory,” reads a press release from the Republican Party of Florida.

“To be clear, its leader, Annie Marie Delgado, has been dishonest about her organization, which is a distraction to the hard work being done by thousands of staff and volunteers across the Sunshine State to elect Republicans. It is unfortunate to have to comment but it is necessary because this organization’s leader continues to intentionally confuse voters for personal gain after ignoring several cease and desist orders.”

The reports cards caused uproar in different corners of the state this week, sending localized letters giving As or Fs to state House candidates in Republican primaries.

The grades come from a corporation founded by Delgado, apparently the sole force behind Team Trump 2020 Florida.

The former Palm Beach Gardens Councilwoman founded the group last year as a grassroots organizing effort for Trump’s reelection, The Palm Beach Post reported in March. But it formed as a limited liability corporation, not a political committee.

That’s drawn severe criticism and accusations that candidates on the good side of grades paid for the marks.

For example, in House District 55, Ned Hancock earned an A and Kaylee Tuck received an F.

“This was an unexpected surprise – I’m honored to have received an A rating from “Trump Team 2020” for my support of President Trump and his Keep America Great agenda,” Hancock wrote on Facebook.

But Tuck, who has criticized Hancock’s donations to Democrats says that’s bogus. She said Hancock is “now touting fake ratings from fake organizations shows his standing in the race.”

A report card issued by the group makes endorsements in 11 different Congressional races, three Senate contests, 12 House primaries and three local offices.

As far an explanation of grades, an A supposedly marks a “Solidly Pro-Trump candidate. A candidate who has supported President Trump on key votes in elective office or a candidate with a demonstrated record of support of President Trump’s agenda.” An F, on the other hand, means a candidate “requested and received the endorsement or financial support of Anti Trump or #NeverTrump politicians or groups.” But there’s no other details.

A Facebook page for the group states it has no relationship to any candidate or campaign.

Delgado has not returned phone calls from Florida Politics.

Delgado-Ltr.9.7.18 by Jacob Ogles on Scribd